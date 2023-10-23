Jaarsveldt wins GCC’s Race to Georgia qualifier in Saudi Arabia

Tournament is the first of 13 qualifying rounds held in Bahrain, Qatar, KSA and the UAE

Johan van Jaarsveldt, Division 1 winner of the Race to Georgia first's Qualifying Round at Dirab Golf Club, KS. - Sipplied photoG

By Worldwide Golf Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 6:40 PM

The 2023 – 2024 Race to Georgia started this weekend in Saudi Arabia at Dirab Golf Club where Johan van Jaarsveldt (1.5) scored 37 Stableford points to win Division 1.

This is the first of 13 qualifying rounds held in Bahrain, Qatar, KSA and the UAE.

Jaarsveldt had the equivalent of a gross 71 with Division 2 being won by Rihan Asfand Yar (9.8) with 33.8 points and the Division 3 Juniors won by Tala Harir (17.3) with 29.3 points.

The qualifying rounds are open to all amateur golfers; men, women, as well as a junior division, with a maximum handicap allowance of 24 for men and 36 for women.

All events will be played in a Stableford format with 75% of registered handicaps, with sanctioning from the respective official golfing authorities; Saudi Arabian Golf Federation, Bahrain Golf Association, Qatar Golf Association and Emirates Golf Federation.

The Regional Finals for the qualifiers will be held in Riyadh and Dubai – at the Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai (for UAE qualifiers) on Sunday 3rd March 2024, and Riyadh Golf Club (for KSA, Bahrain and Qatar qualifiers) on Saturday 9th March 2024.

The ultimate winners of the Finals will win an all-expenses trip to the World Final of the Race to Georgia to be held during The Masters week.

Part of the prize is a two-day visit to attend The Masters week as a patron

Mishaal Alireza, co-founder of the R2G series said, "Our first qualifying event in Riyadh was a resounding success; with enthusiastic participation from all golfers, including a significant presence of young Saudi youth talent.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the winners and a sincere thank you to everyone, including our valued sponsors who made this event a memorable one," Alireza added.

"Not to mention the great support on the ground from Dirab Golf Club. As we look forward to the upcoming qualifiers across the region, I wish all participants the best of luck in their pursuit of a place in the finals!

"The journey ahead promises to be thrilling, and I look forward to witnessing the talent and determination that will undoubtedly shape The Race to Georgia's future.’

The series is powered by REZA Hygiene, a leading hygiene solution provider throughout the GCC, whose core mission with their Race to Georgia initiative remains the same; to help promote golf's growth in the region, especially in line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030.

The 2023 – 2024 Race to Georgia is sponsored and supported by: Zahid Group KSA, PAPA JOHNS, EMAAR Hospitality, GOLFTEC UAE, DYSON and Rezaroma. For further information on how to enter etc Visit www.race2georgia.com

Results (Stableford Points)

Division 1

J. van Jaarsveldt 37.

Z. Tahir 35.5.

M. Bashir 35.2.

A. Mansour 35.1.

Division 2

R. A. Yar 33.8.

K. Amin 32.5.

H. Kapadia 32.

Division 3: Juniors

T. Harir 29.3.

S. Shaqeel 26.0.

A. Alharbi 23.3.