Sobati and Jain take Divisional honours at Arabian Ranches Senior Champions Tour

McGuinness wins Gross Division as De Pettenden tops among Ladies

Winners of The Senior Champions Tour at Arabian Ranches Golf Club with co-founder Vijay Vasu (third from right). - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 1:25 AM Last updated: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 1:26 AM

Masoud Sobati and P. T. Jain took the top honours in Division A and Division B respectively in The Senior Champions Tour (TSCT) at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

Sobati shot an impressive gross 78 with nines of 43 and 35 off a 7 handicap for 37 Stableford points.

Jain took top overall honours with a best of the day 39 Stableford points with a gross 81 off his 12 handicap.

The Gross Division was won by John McGuinness with an impressive 67 thanks to nines of 35 and 32 including five birdies and an eagle on the par five 13th hole.

He took the Division by just one shot from Henric Carlsson who returned two nines of 34, including three 2’s, one 3, eleven 4’s and just three 5’s. S

even birdies in his round was only good enough for a Silver Podium finish – illustrating the quality of golf displayed by the 50+ year-olds.

The Ladies’ Division was won by Sonja De Pettenden with 25 points.

Vijay Vasu, Co-founder of The Senior Champions Tour, said after the Prize Presentation, "We have had an excellent field for this month’s event at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

"We now have a loyal membership who regularly participate and this is the mantra of TSCT – to network and meet like-minded people through golf."

"The tournaments are open to all TSTC members, both men and women, aged 50 or over holding an official golf handicap and who are residents in the UAE," concluded Vijay.

Calendar for the 2023 – 2024 season

15th November, 2023 – Dubai Hills GC.

13th December, 2023 – Trump International GC, Dubai.

10th January, 2023 – Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

31st January, 2023 – Al Zorah GC, Ajman.

21st February, 2023 – Al Hamra GC, Ras Al Khaimah.

10th April, 2023 – Jumeirah Golf Estates – Fire course.

For further details on membership visit www.TSTC.com Or contact co-founder Vijay Vasu: vv@golfandco.co or vv@tsct.ae

TSCT is sponsored by FOSROC, RSA Global, BMW AGMC, eGolf Megastore, GOLFTEC, De Luca Sartoria, BisDesk and organized by Golf & Co with sanctioning by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

Results

TSCT Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Division A; Scr – 11 (Stableford points)

M. Sobati 37.

S. Richie 36.

C. Bagge 35.

S. Hutton 35.

Division B; 12 and above (Stableford points)

P. T. Jain 39.

A. Selimovic 36.

A. Shah 36.

S. Amirsardari 36.

Super Senior Division (Stableford points)

M. Copping 35.

Ladies Division (Stableford points)

S. De Pettenden 25.

Guest Division (Stableford points)

A. Dowling 39.

Overall Gross

J. McGuinness 67.

H. Carlsson 68.