Sheikh Mohamed restructures Abu Dhabi Sports Council

Wam

Abu Dhabi - The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi issues resolution

By Web Report Published: Sun 3 Oct 2021, 5:43 PM Last updated: Sun 3 Oct 2021, 5:44 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution to restructure the board of Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), chaired by His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The resolution names the following as ADSC Board members: Mohammed Thani Murshed Al-Rumaithi, Vice Chairman, Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Saif Badr Al Qubaisi, Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Dr. Omniyat Mohammed Al Hajri, and Musallam Salem Al Amri. — Abu Dhabi Media Office