Shanaah filled with pride after winning UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour opener

GEM’s MD Shannah said the vision was to deliver quality golf events, in collaboration with the host golf clubs and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF)

Arabian Ranches Golf Club winner Mousa Shanaah (right) with Abedallah Shanaah, MD of GEM International Amateur Golf Tour. - Supplied Photo

By Nick Tarratt - KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Sun 3 Sep 2023, 10:58 PM

Mousa Shanaah from JA The Resort said he was proud of the work he put in over three competitive rounds at Arabian Ranches Golf Club to win the UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour opener on Sunday.

Playing off a +3 handicap the 16-year-old shot a final round of one under par 71 for a 54-hole total of 213 for an impressive wire-to-wire victory.

The talented Jordanian started the final round with a one-shot lead over 14-year-old Emanuele Galeppini from Dubai Creek.

The best round of the day for the second consecutive day was by 16-year-old +4 handicapper Syed Rayan Ahmed from Montgomerie Golf Club.

Ahmed shot a final round of 69 to finish one back of the champion after his best of the week 68 on Saturday.

Galeppini had to settle for tied second with his 71.

Shanaah stood on the final tee one shot ahead of Ahmed, but both bogeyed the hole with a three-putt from downtown by the champion.

The next event for Shannah is likely to be in China where he will represent his home country Jordan in the Asian Games to be held from 23rd September – 8th October, 2023, at West Lake International Golf Course, in Xihu district, Hangzhou.

Shanaah told Khaleej Times: ’It was a tough day, I did not sink many putts. I was aware of both Syed and Emanuele chasing me, but I managed to make two birdies in the last four holes on 15 and 16 holes to take the W.

“I enjoyed the week and I am proud to beat this field, there are some very good young players in the UAE and the region.”

Abedallah Shannah, MD of Golf Events Management (GEM), said at the end of the tournament: ‘We have an excellent turn-out for our first event for our 2023 – 2024 UAE GEM International Golf Tour at Arabian Ranches Golf Club.

“Our ‘Vision’ at GEM is to deliver quality golf events, in collaboration with the host golf clubs and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) by offering R&A-supported World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points to elite golfers in the UAE and the region.

“We encourage all golfers with single handicaps and better to support. Today’s event was Men’s only but many of our future events are for both Men and Ladies,” he added.

“We attracted 20 players this week, including some players from Bahrain and we expect increased participation moving forward.

“This tournament is the first in our own UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour 2023 – 2024 Order of Merit, as well as being aligned with the 2023 – 2024 EGF Order of Merits,” said Shannah.

“GEM is also looking to expand and enhance the two other Tours we manage under the GEM umbrella - the Oman International Amateur Golf Tour and the GEM Young Masters Golf Tour in India.”

The next UAE GEM International Golf Tour event is to be held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from Friday 22nd – Sunday 24th September 2023, which is open to both Boys and Girls, Men and Ladies.

For more information contact 050 5598963.

Final Results

(54-Holes, Par 72, 6,758 Blue Tee Course).

Shanaah (JA The Resort, Jebel Ali) 69. 73. 71. 213.

R. Ahmed (Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai) 77. 68. 69. 214.

Galeppini (Dubai Creek) 73. 70. 71. 214.

Byrne (The Els Club, Dubai) 75. 75. 72. 222.

Nesbitt (Abu Dhabi Golf Club) 76. 73. 74. 223.

Bhatia (Dubai Creek) 73. 73. 77. 223.

Morton (Trump International Golf Club, Dubai) 74. 79. 71. 224.

N Yacoob (Bahrain) 76. 76. 72. 224.