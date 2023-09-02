Shanaah leads by one stroke in UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour event

Emanuele Galeppini moves to within one shot of the leader heading into Sunday's final round at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club

Mousa Shanaah in action at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai. - Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt – KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Sat 2 Sep 2023, 8:52 PM

By his own admission Mousa Shanaah (JA The Resort, Jebel Ali) did not play as good as he did on day one at the UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour event but will still take a one-shot lead into Sunday’s final round.

The 16 year-old Jordanian, who led at the end of round one with a three under par 69, shot a one over par 73 for a 36-hole total of 142, two under par score on Saturday.

Shanaah started with a four-shot lead after a first round of three under par 69, at Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai, and birdied the fourth hole before he dropped a shot on hole six to go to the turn in level par 36.

On the back nine, Shanaah, who Plays off a +3 handicap, suffered a bogey on hole 12, but the rest of the round was surrounded by eight pars to come home in 37.

In second place, one shot back was Emanuele Galeppini (Dubai Creek), with a second round four birdie 70 and a 36-hole total of 143.

The best score of the day came from Pakistan’s Syed Rayan Ahmed with a four under par 68. His round included five birdies on holes 3, 8, 13, 15 and 18, with just one bogey, a six on the 16th.

Shanaah told Khaleej Times: “I did not play as well as in yesterday’s first round. My chipping was good, but again, I did not hole enough putts.

The cooling breeze was more accommodating for us all than day one. Being positive, I am still ahead by one shot which is a good place to be and I am excited about the last round,” he added.

The UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour is a World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) event supported by the R&A and the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

The final round on Sunday sees the leaders out last at 12.00 noon with the final three-ball group of Shanaah, Galeppini and Ahmed.

Leading Scores (Round 2, Par 144).

M. Shanaah (JA The Resort, Jebel Ali) 69. 73. 142.

E. Galeppini (Dubai Creek) 73. 70. 143.

S. R. Ahmed (Pakistan) 77. 68. 145.

N. Bhatia (Dubai Creek) 73. 73. 146.

T. Nesbitt (Abu Dhabi Golf Club) 76. 73. 149.

D. Byrne (The Els Club) 75. 75. 150.

G. Fernando (Arabian Ranches Golf Club) 74. 76. 150.

Forthcoming UAE GEM International Amateur Golf Tour Events

Men’s Events

GEM International Amateur Golf Tour 22nd - 24th September 2023, Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Ladies’ Events

GEM International Amateur Golf Tour 22nd - 24th September 2023, Abu Dhabi Golf Club