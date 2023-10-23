Saudi Arabia announces Esports World Cup starting next year

Saudi's Crown Prince also established a non-profit organization, the Esports World Cup Foundation

Photo: Saudi Press Agency

by Web Desk Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 2:59 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 3:01 PM

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it was launching an annual Esports World Cup, which will include the most popular games in the world and have the largest prize pool in esports history.

The first competition will be held in summer 2024, a statement from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

The Royal also announced the establishment of the Esports World Cup Foundation, which is a non-profit organisation aiming to collaborate between esports stakeholders and to enhance the sector’s sustainability.

According to the statement, the Crown Prince said, “The Esports World Cup is the natural next step in Saudi Arabia’s journey to become the premier global hub for gaming and esports, offering an unmatched esports experience that pushes the boundaries of the industry. The competition will enhance our progress towards realizing the Vision 2030 objectives of diversifying the economy, growing the tourism sector, creating new jobs in various industries, and providing world-class entertainment for citizens, residents, and visitors alike.”

The foundation is yet to release any details about the event, with dates likely to be expected early next year.

With inputs from Reuters

