Robson and Breeze win H-Ranches Cup at Arabian Ranches

The breast cancer awareness initiative led by Lady Captain Ingrid Kruidenier. attracted as many as 80 players
Round two of the H-Ranches Cup took place over the weekened at Arabian Ranches Golf Club and it produced some close contests.
A total of 60 Players (30 teams) participated in the event, with the format of the day being a Betterball Stableford.
The winners on the day were the team of Mike Robson and Nicola Breeze, taking the victory by one point with a score of 44 points.
Andre Grove and Laira Taylor finishing second with Marta Biswas and Subhojit Biswas in third place. The team of Mark Laing and Adrian Black took the 4th place.
Prizes were awarded to the top four teams. Scoring was very close on the day with the 2nd-4th place being decided on a countback with the teams all finishing on 43 points.
