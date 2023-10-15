Robson and Breeze win H-Ranches Cup at Arabian Ranches

From left to right: Patrick Treanor, Mark Laing, Adrian Black, Lady Club Captain Nicola Breeze, Mike Robson, Captain Mark Gathercole and Laira Taylor. - Supplied photo

Published: Sun 15 Oct 2023, 6:31 PM

Round two of the H-Ranches Cup took place over the weekened at Arabian Ranches Golf Club and it produced some close contests.

A total of 60 Players (30 teams) participated in the event, with the format of the day being a Betterball Stableford.

The winners on the day were the team of Mike Robson and Nicola Breeze, taking the victory by one point with a score of 44 points.

Andre Grove and Laira Taylor finishing second with Marta Biswas and Subhojit Biswas in third place. The team of Mark Laing and Adrian Black took the 4th place.

Prizes were awarded to the top four teams. Scoring was very close on the day with the 2nd-4th place being decided on a countback with the teams all finishing on 43 points.