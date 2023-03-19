PSL: Lahore Qalandars defends title with sensational win over Multan Sultans

Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final

Lahore Qalandars' captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) celebrates with the trophy. — AFP

By AFP Published: Sun 19 Mar 2023, 12:11 AM

Lahore Qalandars became the first team to win back-to-back Pakistan Super League titles on Saturday, beating Multan Sultans by one run in a thrilling final.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-51 after smashing a rapid 44 not out but had to effect a run out at the bowler's end as Multan's Khushdil Shah tried to make a third run to force a super over.

Qalandars had scored 200-6 in their 20 overs before a packed 25,000 Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and Sultans finished on 199-8.

Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final.

Shaheen conceded 34 runs in his opening two overs as Sultans raced to 101-1 in 10 overs, with Rilee Rossouw (52) and Mohammad Rizwan (34) adding 64 for the second wicket.

Rossouw smashed seven fours and two sixes off just 32 balls.

But Shaheen returned for his second spell to dismiss Kieron Pollard (19), Tim David (20), Anwar Ali (one) and Usama Mir (nought).

With 35 needed in the last two overs, Shah and Abbas Afridi took 22 from Haris Rauf's 19th over but failed to get 13 in the last.

"We reached the final again and won the title for a second time so that's a reward for teamwork," said Shaheen.

"We played well in the final but it was a tense win."

Earlier, Qalandars was lifted by a rampaging Shaheen who clobbered a 15-ball 44 not out with five towering sixes and two fours, helping his team smash 85 runs in the last five overs.

Abdullah Shafique top-scored with a 40-ball 65.

Shafique and Fakhar Zaman (39) took Qalandars to 95-1 after the team won the toss and batted and opener Mirza Baig hammered an 18-ball 30.

But once Zaman was dismissed, Qalandars lost four wickets in the space of 18 balls, slumping to 112-5.

Shaheen promoted himself to number seven and instantly made an impact, as he and Shafique hit 24 runs in the 17th over from pacer Ihsanullah.

Leg-spinner Usama Mir was the pick of Sultans' bowlers with 3-24.