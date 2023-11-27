Philip Haine wins landmark 30th Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup

Philip Haine winner of the 30th Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup here in Dubai, along with officials of Dubai Duty Free.- Supplied photo

Published: Mon 27 Nov 2023, 6:00 PM

The Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup is always one of the most highly anticipated events in the duty free industry golfing calendar and this year’s 30th edition was no exception.

The two-day event saw over 90 players compete in a bid to be crowned the 30th-anniversary champion.

The winner of the coveted trophy with two excellent rounds of 35 and 41 points totalling 76 for the tournament was Philip Haine, JTI Worldwide Duty Free General Manager for the Middle East, Africa, UK & Ireland.

Round one was played at Trump International Dubai and the tournament culminated at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club for the final round.

Organised by Dubai Duty Free, the Stableford event allows their industry guests to enjoy playing at two stunning golf courses in a fantastic atmosphere surrounded by friends, guests and colleagues. On top of that, there was an incredible selection of prizes up for grabs throughout the respective Men’s, Ladies’ and Senior Divisions.

Commenting on the success of the tournament, Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, an avid golf fan himself, said: “The 30th Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup is an exceptional event to host. I am delighted to see it grow to become one of the most popular and enjoyable social events in the travel retail industry calendar, and to reach this milestone year, which coincides with our operation’s 40th anniversary, is truly remarkable.

“I’m happy to see both familiar and new faces joining us for two days of friendly competition. Our congratulations go to all of our winners. Thanks also to the team at Dubai Duty Free for their efforts and to Trump International and Dubai Creek Golf Club for making this year's event so enjoyable.”

Playing some superb golf, the overall local winners in the Men’s and Ladies Divisions were Ara Nakhnikian (33 and 37) and Naima Maya (34 and 36 points).

The visitors were also able to deliver some brilliant golf with Steve Flanagan taking the overall visitors prize in the Men’s Division with rounds of 38 and 37 points and Nancy Miller in the Ladies Division with rounds of 31 and 34.

There were no easy victories with Augstine Fox (71 total) and Dan Kongsted (70 total) securing the runner-up and second runner-up positions in the overall Men’s Division respectively.

Rekha Dandopadhyay (65 total) and Smruthy Thomas (64 total) claimed the runner-up and second runner-up positions in the overall Ladies’ Division respectively.

Likewise, there were multiple Senior Golfer categories to celebrate those who still very much enjoy playing. The Overall Senior Winner (50+) was Igor Dusutin with rounds of 41 and 32, the Overall Super Senior Winner (65+) was John Sutcliffe with rounds of 36 and 32 and the Overall Super Super Senior Winner (70+) with rounds of 33 and 35, was Dickie Pyne.

Taking the Gross prizes on Day 1 were Amarjeet Radia in the Ladies Category and Luke Maga in the Men’s Category. Winning Day 1’s Stableford were Ninu Smith and Art Miller, with Barbara Foley and Damien Fox taking the runner-up spots.

Day 2 saw the golfers return to the ever-tricky Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Taking the Best Gross prizes on Day 2 were Linda Cappell and Michael McGinley and the Stableford was won by Satnam Kaur and Chris Blades with Linda Boland and Lucas Roberts finishing as runner-ups.

The on-course events (Creek) were won by Naima Maya, Nancy Miller, Joseph Andrade, James Finnigan, Jeannie Archer, Linda Boland and Luke Maga.

In addition, as a surprise to mark 30 years of the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup, a group of friends of Dubai Duty Free commissioned a special caricature artwork to present to senior Dubai Duty Free management past and present.