Dermot Davitt wins Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup

Davitt fired two excellent rounds of 39 and 40 points totaling 79, to win the title for second time

Dermot Davitt (third from right), poses with the trophy along with Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free (third from left). — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 7:04 PM

Dermot Davitt clinched the 29th edition of the Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup held on November 24 and 25.

Davitt fired two excellent rounds of 39 and 40 points totaling 79, to win the title for second time. He had previously captured the title in 2013.

The Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup is always one of the most highly anticipated events in the duty free industry calendar and this year’s edition was no exception.

The two day event saw almost 100 players compete to be crowned as this year's champion. Round one was played at the Emirates Golf Club on the Faldo Course on November 24 and culminated at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club for the final round on November 25.

The two-day stableford event, organised by Dubai Duty Free, allows their industry guests to enjoy two stunning golf courses in a fantastic atmosphere surrounded by friends, guests and colleagues with an incredible selection of prizes up for grabs throughout the respective Men’s, Ladies’ and Senior’s Divisions.

Commenting on the success of the tournament, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free said: “Thanks to our team at Dubai Duty Free and to Dubai Creek Golf Club and the Emirates Golf Club for the successful running of the 29th Dubai Duty Free Golf World Cup. Congratulations to Dermot and to all our friends in the duty free industry for participating in this tournament and I hope to see you all next year as we celebrate our 30th anniversary.”

Meanwhile, the Overall Local Winners in the Men’s and Ladies Divisions were Ghurbax Singh (33 and 40) and Smurthy Thomas (22 and 22 points), who both played some superb golf. Visitors were also able to deliver some brilliant golf with Steve Flanagan taking the overall visitors prize in the Men’s division with rounds of 41 and 37 points and Charmaine Bruwer in the Ladies division with rounds of 34 and 25. There were no easy victories with Damien Fox (74 total) and Ian Walton (68 total) securing the runner-up and 2nd runner-up positions in the Overall Men’s division respectively and Linda Bowland (56 total) and Fiona Furnival (52 total) claiming the runner-up and 2nd runner-up positions in the Overall Ladies’ division respectively.

As always, we had multiple Senior Golfer categories to celebrate those who are able to continue playing late on into their lives. The Overall Senior Winner (50+) was Marius Fouche with rounds of 38 and 31, our Overall Super Senior Winner (65+) was Brian King with rounds of 40 and 30 and the Overall Super Super Senior Winner (70+) with rounds of 27 and 34, was Dennis Marnane.

Taking the Gross prizes on Day 1 were Maria Vandooren in the Ladies Category and Francisco Giles in the Men’s Category. Winning Day 1’s stableford were Jeannie Archer and Lucas Roberts, with Carmel King and Peter Zehnder taking the runner-up spots.

Day 2 saw the golfers return to the ever-tricky Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club. Taking the Best Gross prizes on Day 2 were Barbara Foley and Michael McGinley and the stableford was won by Sanne Smith and John Sutcliffe with Satnam Kaur and Roek Van Wieringen finishing in runner-up.

Nearest the Pin and Longest Drive competitions over both days were won by Charmaine Bruwer, Dennis Marnane, Steve Flanagan, Maria Vandooren, Richard Newman, Michael McGinley, Smurthy Thomas, Linda Bowland, Shibu Thomas and Phil Haine.