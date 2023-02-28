Paralympic star Khalaf leads men's team to bronze

The remaining two matches between India and Australia is a must watch as both teams are vying for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final
Paralympic star Mohammed Khamis Khalaf led the hosts UAE to the bronze medal in the Men’s Team event as the curtains fell on the Fazza 12th Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.
Khalaf, who combined with Adel Shanbih and Fahad Mohammad, lifted 215kg in his final lift to help UAE beat Saudi Arabia in the bronze medal play-off.
Colombia took the gold medal beating Chile.
“It was a good tournament. I am happy to help my team win a Team medal. In this tournament, I achieved my target and I hope to return stronger at the World Championships,” said Khalaf who also took a bronze medal in the individual Elite category in men’s up to 97 kg with a lift of 220kg.
In the other events, Jordan, led by Paralympic star Abdelkareem Khattab, defeated Colombia in the Mixed Team event.
Brazil, spearheaded by Tokyo 2020 winner Mariana D’Andrea, claimed the gold medal in the Women’s Team event beating Colombia, while Chile took the third place.
Overall, Brazil finished on top of medals table with 12 medals including six gold, followed by Iran and Jordan with five and four gold medals, respectively.
UAE ended in the 11th position with five medals including one silver.
Around 200 lifters from 40 nations competed in the final World Para Powerlifting World Cup of the season with Paralympic and World stars in the star-studded line-up.
The individual events offered important world ranking in the qualification pathway to the Paris 2022 Paralympic Games.
The Dubai 2022 World Cup was also a rehearsal of the World Championships, which is due to be held in Dubai in August 2023.
The remaining two matches between India and Australia is a must watch as both teams are vying for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final
The World Rally-Raid Championship leader, who turned 49, ready for tough battle to retain lead in world title race
Ragad Al Naimi scores a third round stoppage victory over Perpetual Okaidah
El Bilal Toure's fine first half strike split the teams and earned Almeria their first ever victory over Barca, inflicting only the second defeat of the league campaign on the Catalans
The Red Devils went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time and dash Newcastle's hopes of claiming a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years
The Blues failed to score for the fourth time in five league games despite spending around 300 million pounds ($358 million) on players in January alone
The world No.3 might not be as famous as Paris Hilton yet, but she is already on the way to carving a niche for herself as a global superstar
Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime have emphatically picked up the gauntlet and shown that they are willing to fight for their place in tennis’ hallowed spotlight