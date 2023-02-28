Paralympic star Khalaf leads men's team to bronze

Medal winners at the awards ceremony. — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 1:08 AM

Paralympic star Mohammed Khamis Khalaf led the hosts UAE to the bronze medal in the Men’s Team event as the curtains fell on the Fazza 12th Para Powerlifting World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Khalaf, who combined with Adel Shanbih and Fahad Mohammad, lifted 215kg in his final lift to help UAE beat Saudi Arabia in the bronze medal play-off.

Colombia took the gold medal beating Chile.

“It was a good tournament. I am happy to help my team win a Team medal. In this tournament, I achieved my target and I hope to return stronger at the World Championships,” said Khalaf who also took a bronze medal in the individual Elite category in men’s up to 97 kg with a lift of 220kg.

In the other events, Jordan, led by Paralympic star Abdelkareem Khattab, defeated Colombia in the Mixed Team event.

Brazil, spearheaded by Tokyo 2020 winner Mariana D’Andrea, claimed the gold medal in the Women’s Team event beating Colombia, while Chile took the third place.

Overall, Brazil finished on top of medals table with 12 medals including six gold, followed by Iran and Jordan with five and four gold medals, respectively.

UAE ended in the 11th position with five medals including one silver.

Around 200 lifters from 40 nations competed in the final World Para Powerlifting World Cup of the season with Paralympic and World stars in the star-studded line-up.

The individual events offered important world ranking in the qualification pathway to the Paris 2022 Paralympic Games.

The Dubai 2022 World Cup was also a rehearsal of the World Championships, which is due to be held in Dubai in August 2023.