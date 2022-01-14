Pakistan to host World Boat Rally in November

Sixty boats from six countries are expected to participate in the first-of-its-kind international rally

Published: Fri 14 Jan 2022

Pakistan will host the 'World Boat Rally' in November after successfully executing the world's longest boat rally from Karachi to Gwadar last year, Khaleej Times has learnt.

Ahmed Mamoor Amimi, a serial entrepreneur and a passionate sea lover, said about 60 boats from six countries namely the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will attend the rally in international waters later this year.

"We successfully organised 'world’s longest boat rally' in Pakistan from Karachi to Gawadar in November 2021. It was five days and four nights struggle for 65 crew members on nine boats to cover a distance of 650km," Amimi told Khaleej Times on Friday.

"In November 2022, this boat rally is going global with a name of 'World Boat Rally' where we invite boaters from Pakistan and five Gulf countries to join us in international waters," he said.

He said the participants of the World Boat Rally will be covering a 1,300km distance to meet in international waters 300km away from Muscat.

"The event will be comprising of nine days and eight nights. All boaters will stay in the ocean with no land near them even during the night time," he said.

To a question, he said exact dates of World Boat Rally will be announced later. "It's too early to finalise the dates. It totally depends on weather, sea conditions and some other formalities that take time," he said.

Fishing tournament

Amimi said 'fishing tournament' is also a part of the World Boat Rally that will make the competition more attractive.

"We'll also be sailing a cruise ship from Dubai-Muscat-Karachi on the rally route for those who are unable to participate but want to enjoy the event. The prize distribution ceremony will also be held in the open sea," he said.

Amimi, who is also chief executive of the Pakistan Boat Rally and Fishing Tournament, said this project will be initiated with the help of governments and navies to make it a safe, secure and possible event.

"We are also announcing the opening of 'world’s largest boaters meetup' at Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai," he said.

Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE Afzaal Mahmood will open the event at the Pakistan Pavilion on Friday (today).

"We welcome the launch of Pakistan Boat Rally at Expo 2020 Dubai," the ambassador said.

In reply to a question, Amimi said World Boat Rally is expected to get the attention of at least two billion eyeballs during the event.

"We received tremendous response during the world’s longest boat rally in Pakistan last year by recording 50 million eyeballs," Amimi told Khaleej Times on Friday.