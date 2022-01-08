Gamers Galaxy: Pakistan’s biggest e-sports festival kicks off in Islamabad

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of UAE inaugurates the all-inclusive e-sports festival

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum and Fakhr Alam touring the Pakistan's biggest e-sports festival Gamers Galaxy after inauguration in Islamabad on Saturday. -- Supplied photo

Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum of UAE on Saturday inaugurated Gamers Galaxy, Pakistan’s biggest e-sports festival with a grand prize pool of Rs20,000,000, presented by Mountain Dew and organised by Galaxy Racer.

President Dr Arif Alvi virtually graced the occasion with his presence at Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad. The all-inclusive e-sports festival is taking place until Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Chairman STZA Amir Hashmi welcomed Galaxy Racer to Pakistan and appreciated at the speed at which investment was moved to Pakistan. While Group M chief executive Naveed Asghar committed that Group M and it’s client base will support the Galaxy Racer initiatives and took the onus upon himself to bring more business to the industry.

Addressing the event Galaxy Racer country CEO and partner Fakhr Alam thanked the support extended by sponsors, Group M and Ten Sports and made 2 major announcements. Galaxy Racer is launching Pakistan’s first professional e-sports league titled ‘Supreme Galactic League’ which will compromise of eight teams out of which he told the audience two were already committed. The second announcement was for a nationwide inter school and collegiate e sports championship titled ‘ Scholars Galaxy’.

Addressing the gathering, Sheikh Ahmed Dalmook Al Maktoum thanked president Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He announced that e-sports academies will be set up and local players will be taken to international tournament through Galaxy Racer.

The opening ceremony was also attended by National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Moeed W. Yusuf; Senator Faisal Javed Khan; Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari; Chariman for Special Technology Zone Authority Amer Hashmi, as well as a large number of gaming enthusiasts.

The first day of the event exceeded the highest expectations as visitors embraced a jam-packed line-up of activities and tournaments which include some of the most popular gaming titles on console, PC and mobile, meet and greets and panels with the country’s most popular content creators, on top of action-packed live entertainment, alongside L.O.L fun-filled activations for all the little ones.

Visitors gathered in huge numbers at the main arena to witness intense battles in the tournaments of PUBG Mobile Gamers Galaxy, Valorant, HER Galaxy Valorant Spike Rush 2v2 (Pakistan’s first-ever female esports tournament), and the community tournaments of FIFA 22, and Tekken. The finalists will compete for a Rs20 million prize pool.

Popular influencers Taimoor “Mooroo” Salauddin, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Junaid Akram “Ganjiswag”and gaming star Brownlad were also on hand to meet and greet the delighted fans, while offering their top tips and expertise in panel discussions. Gaming enthusiasts also got a chance to grab Mountain Dew Gamers Galaxy’s exclusive pop culture merchandise as well as other gaming memorabilia.

What to look forward

There’s even more to look forward to at the finale of Mountain Dew’s Gamers Galaxy with a jampacked line-up of esports tournaments finals, meet and greets, and an unforgetabble live performance by Shamoon Ismail.

The event is being televised in partnership with Ten Sports for the first time in the country’s history and live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/c/GalaxyRacer.

