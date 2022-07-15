Pakistan skipper Azam lends support to Kohli

The four-time Olympic champion revealed he was illegally trafficked as a child to the UK
As the debate rages on about star Indian batsman Virat Kohli's form, the former Indian captain has received support from none other than Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
Kohli hasn't scored a century since 2019 and has been rested for the five-match T20 series against the West Indies.
But Azam, who leads the ICC ODI and T20 rankings, has lent support to Kohli.
The 27-year-old posted on Twitter: "This too shall pass. Stay strong," with a picture of the pair.
The four-time Olympic champion revealed he was illegally trafficked as a child to the UK
The UAE Team Emirates rider remains confident after the 10th stage
Olympic legend Farah revealed on Monday he was brought to Britain illegally under the name of another child to work as a domestic servant
Chopra, the son of a farmer, became the first Indian to claim an individual Olympic gold in athletics last year in Tokyo
The defending champion has only five teammates left with 12 stages remaining
It was athletics that helped him escape, he says
The AG2R-Citroen rider prevailed from the day's breakaway after resisting a fierce chase by France's Thibaut Pinot
The entire peloton would be tested on Sunday evening after their arrival at Chatel in the Alps