UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Pakistan skipper Azam lends support to Kohli

"This too shall pass. Stay strong," the 27-year-old posted on Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and India's Virat Kohli.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and India's Virat Kohli.

By Team KT

Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 5:34 AM

As the debate rages on about star Indian batsman Virat Kohli's form, the former Indian captain has received support from none other than Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Kohli hasn't scored a century since 2019 and has been rested for the five-match T20 series against the West Indies.

But Azam, who leads the ICC ODI and T20 rankings, has lent support to Kohli.

The 27-year-old posted on Twitter: "This too shall pass. Stay strong," with a picture of the pair.


More news from Sports