Pakistan skipper Azam lends support to Kohli

"This too shall pass. Stay strong," the 27-year-old posted on Twitter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and India's Virat Kohli.

By Team KT Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 5:34 AM

As the debate rages on about star Indian batsman Virat Kohli's form, the former Indian captain has received support from none other than Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

Kohli hasn't scored a century since 2019 and has been rested for the five-match T20 series against the West Indies.

But Azam, who leads the ICC ODI and T20 rankings, has lent support to Kohli.

The 27-year-old posted on Twitter: "This too shall pass. Stay strong," with a picture of the pair.