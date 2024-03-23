Pace bowler Rana's stunning last over helps KKR beat Sunrisers in Eden Gardens thriller

Dashing opener became the sixth player after T20 stalwarts Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales and David Warner to reach the landmark
Kolkata Knight Riders survived a late innings blitzkrieg from Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure a thrilling four-run victory that brought the roof down on an ecstatic Eden Gardens late on Saturday night.
Chasing a daunting target of 209 to win the Sunrisers fell short by four runs after pacer Harshit Rana conceded just eight runs and took two wickets in the last over.
Brief scores
Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders: 208 – for 7 wickets in 20 overs
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 204 - for7 wickets in 20 overs
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 4 runs
More to follow ...
Dashing opener became the sixth player after T20 stalwarts Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Alex Hales and David Warner to reach the landmark
The defending champions have not lost to RCB at home since 2008
The prestigious horse competition offers a total prize purse of $4 million in 2024
UAE gold medalist scores 21 goals as Mai Dubai, Dubai Police and Ambulance Services prevail
The Australian spinner, who picked up eight wickets from six matches for the Royals last season, pulled out citing heavy workload
'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff set the stage on fire with their electrifying performances
Mentor Gautam Gambhir's partnership with head coach and shrewd tactician Chandrakant Pandit will be the key to KKR's revival
It has taken 15 months of hard work, courage and determination for wicket-keeper batter to be ready to lead DC again