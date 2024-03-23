UAE

Pace bowler Rana's stunning last over helps KKR beat Sunrisers in Eden Gardens thriller

Published: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 10:16 PM

Last updated: Sat 23 Mar 2024, 10:18 PM

Kolkata Knight Riders survived a late innings blitzkrieg from Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure a thrilling four-run victory that brought the roof down on an ecstatic Eden Gardens late on Saturday night.

Chasing a daunting target of 209 to win the Sunrisers fell short by four runs after pacer Harshit Rana conceded just eight runs and took two wickets in the last over.

Brief scores

Kolkata Knight Riders v Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders: 208 – for 7 wickets in 20 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 204 - for7 wickets in 20 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders won by 4 runs

More to follow ...


