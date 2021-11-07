Ozu, Clark win Best Player awards at Beach Soccer Stars in Dubai

Neighbours square off at the Theatre of Dreams; Chelsea host Burnley
Sports1 day ago
England’s Molly Clark won the Women’s Best Player award at Beach Soccer Stars 2021 on Saturday night, while Japan captain Ozu Moreira took the Men’s Best Player trophy.
Beach Soccer Stars honours the season’s best players. The 2021 edition of the awards were held at the beach soccer stadium on Kite Beach, which had also hosted the final of the 10th Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, Dubai.
World champions Russia had defeated Iran 3-2 for their fourth Dubai title.
The Beach Soccer Stars ceremony kicked off with a speech by Joan Cusco, President, Beach Soccer Worldwide.
Cusco thanked the Dubai Sports Council for successfully organising Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai and the Beach Soccer Stars.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, also thanked the audience as well as everyone who worked at the events in Dubai.
“On behalf of my family, Dubai Sports Council, to you, I would like to thank you all and I hope to see you next year,” he said.
The Best Coach award went to the victorious coach of 2021 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup, Mikhail Likhachev of Russia.
Nicolae Ignat of Moldova won the Best Goal award and Senegal’s Raoul Mendy won the Rising Star award.
Meanwhile, the Best Goalkeeper trophy went to Eliott Mounoud from Switzerland. Eilott’s performance in Russia helped Switzerland finish third in the World Cup.
Neighbours square off at the Theatre of Dreams; Chelsea host Burnley
Sports1 day ago
Duffy is the first triathlete to win Olympic gold in Tokyo and the world championship in the same year
Sports1 day ago
Sri Lanka’s knockout blow to the West Indies leaves Australia and South Africa vying for one semifinal spot from the group
Sports1 day ago
It’s been an extremely disappointing performance from a side that has played exhilarating cricket in this format for over five-six years
Sports1 day ago
The Proteas will have to show resolve and derring-do in equal measure
Sports1 day ago
Strict Covid-19 protocol is in place for the event
Sports1 day ago
Lebron and his partner Miguel Lamperti had won the title with a 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) victory over Fernando Belasteguin and Spain’s Arturo Coello on Thursday
Sports1 day ago
The 66-run victory over Afghanistan made their net run rate positive
Sports2 days ago