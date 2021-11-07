Ozu, Clark win Best Player awards at Beach Soccer Stars in Dubai

Award winners at the ceremony in Dubai. (Supplied photo)

Nicolae Ignat of Moldova won the Best Goal award and Senegal's Raoul Mendy won the Rising Star award

By Team KT Published: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 3:38 PM Last updated: Sun 7 Nov 2021, 3:55 PM

England’s Molly Clark won the Women’s Best Player award at Beach Soccer Stars 2021 on Saturday night, while Japan captain Ozu Moreira took the Men’s Best Player trophy.

Beach Soccer Stars honours the season’s best players. The 2021 edition of the awards were held at the beach soccer stadium on Kite Beach, which had also hosted the final of the 10th Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup, Dubai.

World champions Russia had defeated Iran 3-2 for their fourth Dubai title.

The Beach Soccer Stars ceremony kicked off with a speech by Joan Cusco, President, Beach Soccer Worldwide.

Cusco thanked the Dubai Sports Council for successfully organising Tecnotree Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup Dubai and the Beach Soccer Stars.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, also thanked the audience as well as everyone who worked at the events in Dubai.

“On behalf of my family, Dubai Sports Council, to you, I would like to thank you all and I hope to see you next year,” he said.

The Best Coach award went to the victorious coach of 2021 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup, Mikhail Likhachev of Russia.

Nicolae Ignat of Moldova won the Best Goal award and Senegal’s Raoul Mendy won the Rising Star award.

Meanwhile, the Best Goalkeeper trophy went to Eliott Mounoud from Switzerland. Eilott’s performance in Russia helped Switzerland finish third in the World Cup.