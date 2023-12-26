'Our Courts. Her Story': Sharjah all set to host Arab Women Sports Tournament

City now hold five major titles simultaneously including the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and the Club World Cup
Arab women athletes are gearing up for the seventh edition of the Arab Women Sports Tournament (AWST) which will be held in Sharjah from February 2 to 12.
This prestigious event, organised by the Sharjah Women's Sports Foundation, promises an amazing showcase of athleticism, camaraderie, and empowerment.
Women's sports clubs from the Arab world will compete in volleyball, table tennis, basketball, shooting, archery, fencing, athletics, and karate during the tournament.
Responding to the overwhelming demand from clubs across the Arab world, the Supreme Organising Committee has extended the registration deadline until December 31.
This extension ensures that no club misses the chance to be part of this sporting extravaganza.
Sharjah's state-of-the-art sports arenas are ready to welcome the competitors from Arab countries.
The slogan, 'Our Courts. Her Story.' resonates with all women.
The tournament aims to captivate the audience with narratives of resilience, determination and triumph.
The previous edition witnessed a spectacle as more than 1000 players and administrative staff from 78 clubs representing 18 Arab countries took part.
As the buzz builds around the seventh edition, the stage is set for an adrenaline-fuelled experience that promises to be nothing short of spectacular.
