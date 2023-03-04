On Shane Warne's death anniversary, Sachin Tendulkar says he misses 'great friend'

Nobody was injured in the early morning attack, and it was unclear why assailants would target Messi
Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday recalled Australian spinner Shane Warne who passed away a year ago after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Tendulkar took to social media to post a special message on his "great friend." In a tweet, the former Indian batter recalled the humour and charisma of the late Australian legend.
"We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!", Tendulkar wrote.
The Indian legend accompanied the post with a photograph of himself with Warne.
Warne and Tendulkar have faced off in countless matches with 29 encounters at the international level. In all these clashes Warne was able to get Tendulkar a total of four times. In 1998 Warne drew first blood at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai as the Indian legend returned to the pavilion after scoring four runs.
However, in their second encounter, Tendulkar took apart the entire Australian bowling line-up including Warne. Tendulkar produced a breathtaking unbeaten inning of 155(191). This was the game-changing moment of the entire match.
The Tendulkar-Warne rivalry was seen to one of the major reasons that attracted people towards cricket.
Shane Warne's stats are enough to justify his status as an iconic spinner.
With 1001 wickets in international cricket and 708 wickets in the Test format with 293 wickets in the ODI, Warne has left behind a towering legacy.
Over the course of a golden career, which saw him shatter several records in cricket and set his own, the legendary Australian leg-spinner wowed his fans as much with his flowing blonde mane as with his signature 'flippers' and sharp turners, left an impact on the gentleman's game that is likely to stand the test of time.
Warne passed away on March 4, 2022 after a suspected heart attack while vacationing in Thailand.
