NXXT Women’s Development Golf Tour takes stance on female athletes' eligibility

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 8:01 PM

The NXXT Women's Pro Tour, one of the Development Tours in the world of women’s golf, has made a decision that eligibility for their Tour is for female golfers at birth.

This issue is very sensitive in the world of sports and has been subject to a lot of noise across numerous platforms.

Effective immediately, competitors must be a biological female at birth to participate. This decision underscores the organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of women's professional golf and ensuring fair competition.

The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour has 14 events in Florida and works as a Development Tour for the EPSON Tour in the US with 10 exemption spots available through their season.

NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon said: “As we navigate through the evolving landscape of sports, it is crucial to uphold the competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports.

“Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes. Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field.”

This policy update is the result of comprehensive research, thoughtful deliberation, and extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders in the sports community. McKinnon added: “NXXT Golf is honoured to lead in promoting and advancing women's golf, providing a platform that not only highlights the exceptional talent of women golfers worldwide but also ensures the competition remains equitable for all of our players.”

The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour has also introduced a recent Team element to showcase innovation in expanding the sport's reach and impact, establishing a legacy of excellence and competitive spirit in women’s golf.

