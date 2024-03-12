NXXT Women’s Development Golf Tour takes stance on female athletes' eligibility

The result left Arsenal on top of the Premier League table with 10 days left in a three-way title race gathering pace
The NXXT Women's Pro Tour, one of the Development Tours in the world of women’s golf, has made a decision that eligibility for their Tour is for female golfers at birth.
This issue is very sensitive in the world of sports and has been subject to a lot of noise across numerous platforms.
Effective immediately, competitors must be a biological female at birth to participate. This decision underscores the organization’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of women's professional golf and ensuring fair competition.
The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour has 14 events in Florida and works as a Development Tour for the EPSON Tour in the US with 10 exemption spots available through their season.
NXXT Golf CEO Stuart McKinnon said: “As we navigate through the evolving landscape of sports, it is crucial to uphold the competitive integrity that is the cornerstone of women’s sports.
“Our revised policy is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to celebrating and protecting the achievements and opportunities of female athletes. Protected categories are a fundamental aspect of sports at all levels, and it is essential for our Tour to uphold these categories for biological females, ensuring a level playing field.”
This policy update is the result of comprehensive research, thoughtful deliberation, and extensive consultations with a broad spectrum of stakeholders in the sports community. McKinnon added: “NXXT Golf is honoured to lead in promoting and advancing women's golf, providing a platform that not only highlights the exceptional talent of women golfers worldwide but also ensures the competition remains equitable for all of our players.”
The NXXT Women’s Pro Tour has also introduced a recent Team element to showcase innovation in expanding the sport's reach and impact, establishing a legacy of excellence and competitive spirit in women’s golf.
ALSO READ
The result left Arsenal on top of the Premier League table with 10 days left in a three-way title race gathering pace
Crushers GC claim second successive Team title following their success in Riyadh
The Indian batter also had a back-and-forth duel with James Anderson in Dharamsala
Former skipper fears not all the players have fully adapted to the existing team culture which resulted in a 4-1 Test series defeat against India
The Belgian-Dutch ace has a contract with Red Bull until 2028 and team principal Christian Horner has said he is confident the 26-year-old will see it out
Sabalenka saves four match points to win 'craziest' Indian Wells opener as Coco Gauff rallies to avoid early exit
Fernandes, Rashford penalties help Man Utd beat Everton to end three-game drought
James Anderson becomes first pace bowler to reach 700 Test wickets milestone as Kuldeep and Ashwin share nine scalps