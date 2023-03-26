Nikhat Zareen leads India's dominance at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Qalandars had also defeated Sultans in last year's final
Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen defended her title after beating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final of the 50kg category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Sunday.
Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom.
The 26-year-old Nikhat overpowered her opponent throughout the bout and did not provide any chance for Nguyen Thi Tam to regain her balance.
Later in the evening, Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain won the gold in the 75 kg category by beating Australia's Caitlin Parker.
Lovlina's win gave India its fourth gold medal at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships after the 2022 Commonwealth Games medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and three-time Asian medallist Saweety Boora (81kg) also won gold for the hosts on Saturday.
Fresh from his five-goal salvo against RB Leipzig in midweek, the Norwegian forward proved insatiable again to demolish the Championship leaders at The Etihad Stadium
Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
He is evidently still finding his feet in ODIs and has gone without a fifty in all five ODIs this year
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr
The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete