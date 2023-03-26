Nikhat Zareen leads India's dominance at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships

Zareen became the first Indian to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary boxer Mary Kom

India's Nikhat Zareen reacts after winning the gold medal. — PTI

By ANI Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 7:10 PM Last updated: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 7:12 PM

Indian pugilist Nikhat Zareen defended her title after beating two-time Asian champion Nguyen Thi Tam of Vietnam in the final of the 50kg category at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Sunday.

Nikhat is now the second Indian female boxer to win multiple gold medals at the World Championships after legendary pugilist Mary Kom.

The 26-year-old Nikhat overpowered her opponent throughout the bout and did not provide any chance for Nguyen Thi Tam to regain her balance.

Later in the evening, Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain won the gold in the 75 kg category by beating Australia's Caitlin Parker.

Lovlina's win gave India its fourth gold medal at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships after the 2022 Commonwealth Games medallist Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and three-time Asian medallist Saweety Boora (81kg) also won gold for the hosts on Saturday.