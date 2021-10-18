Neymar ruled out for Champions League game against Leipzig

The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
Brazilian forward Neymar will miss Paris St Germain’s Champions League group game against RB Leipzig after picking up an injury on international duty, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.
The 29-year-old was among a number of players not involved in PSG’s 2-1 Ligue 1 win over Angers on Friday due to their involvement in World Cup qualifying games.
“The priority is always the wellbeing of the player,” Pochettino told a news conference. “Neymar has a little problem which we hope he will only last for a few days and he will be back with the squad as soon as possible.”
“Neymar Jr had some pain in his groin since returning from international duty and will undergo more treatment over the next few days before returning to full training,” PSG added in a statement.
Midfielder Leandro Paredes and defender Sergio Ramos are also ruled out of Tuesday’s game through injury, the statement said.
PSG are currently top of Group A with four points from two games, while Leipzig are bottom and have yet to pick up a point. — Reuters
The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
England and the West Indies face off in the second match of the tournament’s main phase on Saturday evening
Sports4 days ago
They join Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 12s
Sports4 days ago
Due to fixture complexities in next season’s English cricket schedule, the match will now take place at Edgbaston from July 1
Sports4 days ago
The bio-bubbles have been set up in nine hotels — seven in Dubai and five in Abu Dhabi
Sports4 days ago
They scored an eight-wicket win over the co-hosts
Sports5 days ago
All-rounder smashed 46 and had bowling figures of 4-9
Sports5 days ago
Former Indian opener played his part in many an epic duel between the two countries at the iconic Stadium
Sports5 days ago