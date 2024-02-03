Mustafa Khan wins Net Division at 5th ALIG Golf Cup

Competitors prior to teeing off at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024

Kamal Mustafa Khan won the net division at the fifth Alig Golf Cup – 2024 organised by Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) UAE alumni at Sharjah Golf and Shooting Club (SGSC).

Zafar Iqbal was runner-up with 41 points and Nusrat Abbasi was third with 38 points.

In the Gross Division, Bayer Khan secured the top spot with 32 points, Amir Inam scored 29 points for second place and third place was secured by Humayun Shahryar with 28 points.

The tournament was played on Handicap Index, Stableford format with both Net and Gross Divisions. The prize presentation ceremony was attended by the current AMU Vice Chancellor Mohammed Gulrez.

Waseem Rahmany, commented: “We had a great day at SG&SC. It was our fifth edition and the event goes from strength to strength.

“We look forward to growing this significant event in our community over the coming years and thank all those who supported and contributed to the success of the event.’

The Golf Tournament involved AMU alumni from India, UAE, USA, Canada, Oman and Qatar. Among the AMU alumni golfers, the distinguished participating golfers included Ex-Vice Chancellor, AMU, Lt. Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah, Inam Ur Rehman and Zafer Iqbal.

The Alig Cup celebrations concluded with a closing ceremony which was attended by AMU alumni.