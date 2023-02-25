Murray faces tough test in Dubai

Murray will have to overcome the dangerous Hubert Hurkacz if he hopes to work his way through the minefield in the top half of the draw

Alexei Popyrin, Thanasi Kokkinakis with Dubai Duty Free officials at the draw ceremony. — Dubai Duty Free Tennis

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 10:34 PM Last updated: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 10:35 PM

Luck works in mysterious ways as Britain’s Andy Murray cruelly found out on Saturday when he was dealt a tough opener in the 31st edition of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships where Novak Djokovic is seeking a sixth title.

While the Serbian World No.1 will kick off his campaign against a qualifier or a lucky loser, Murray will have to overcome the dangerous Hubert Hurkacz if he hopes to work his way through the minefield in the top half of the draw en route to a possible shot at a second Dubai crown which he won in 2017.

Murray and Hurkacz met three times last year with the Polish player winning two of those at the Moselle Open in France and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. However, the Briton won the third and most recent meeting when triumphing in three sets at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

The 32-player draw, which features four of the world's Top 10 players and defending champion Andrey Rublev, was held at the Dubai Tennis Stadium’s Majlis and attended by Dubai Duty-Free and ATP Officials.

Defending champion and second seed Rublev, who was drawn in the bottom half of the draw will face Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic, the world No. 67 in his opener

Meanwhile, third seed Daniil Medvedev faces a potential semifinal meeting should he win his opening matches.

Elsewhere in the other potentially gripping opening round clashes, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, the world No.16 and the seventh seed in Dubai, will play world No.52 Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic, while Canadian fourth seed and world No.9 Felix Auger-Aliassime starts against French-born American Maxime Cressy, the world No.37.

Also in the bottom half of the draw, sixth seed Karen Khachanov launches his campaign against Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, British No.1 Daniel Evans, who was also drawn in the Djokovic half of the draw, will play Croatian eighth seed and world No.20 Borna Coric in the first round.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty-Free, who has been the heart of soul of Dubai tennis for close to three decades, reflected on this year’s event.

"We have a very strong line-up this year and the draw has produced some fascinating matches that will excite our loyal fans," McLoughlin said.

Salah Tahlak, Joint COO of Dubai Duty-Free, and Tournament Director of the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships for the past 20 years, revealed the names of the wild cards.

“The draw has opened the door to some thrilling confrontations between elite players and we cannot wait for the competitions to begin,” he said while announcing the names of the three players to receive wildcards into the main draw.

The first was Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis who will face a qualifier.

Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri, who is set to retire after the Dubai tournament, was also the recipient of a wildcard.