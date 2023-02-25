Dubai Duty Free Tennis: These Polish family prepared to lose their voice Iga Swietek

Marta Baluch with her husband and daughter. — Photo by Leslie Wilson Jr

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 7:10 PM

Marta Baluch came to the women’s singles final of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday prepared to lose her voice.

Together with her husband, and tennis-loving little daughter, Marta was geared up to scream herself hoarse watching a country woman and world No 1. Iga Swiatek play Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova for the title.

“We bought tickets for the final a long time ago because we knew that Iga would be in it,” said Marta. “We absolutely love her.

“I knew I was going to lose my voice, but I was also prepared for recovery day on Sunday.”

Marta said that the Dubai Tennis Championships offers an experience like no other.

“The ambience is wonderful and it's absolutely lovely both inside and outside the stadium,” she said.

“But most importantly, as a Mum, I think the best part of the tournament is that I can enjoy it with my family and little one, who has already started learning how to play tennis.

“It’s hugely entertaining and let’s not forget the star quality that is on offer both in the women’s and men’s events.”