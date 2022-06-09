Modric extends contract with Real Madrid until 2023

The captain took his tally to 82 goals
Sports1 day ago
Croatia midfielder Luka Modric has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid and will stay at the European champions at least until June 2023, the club announced on Wednesday.
The announcement was made not long after the 36-year-old won his fifth Champions League title in a decade with the LaLiga champions. He also won the Ballon d’Or in 2018.
It is the second year in a row that Modric has signed a one-year extension with Real as his current contract was set to expire at the end of June.
Modric has played 436 games in all competitions for Real, scoring 31 goals and providing 73 assists. He is the 20th player with the most appearances in the club’s history, two behind Cristiano Ronaldo.
Along with five Champions League titles, Modric has also won three LaLiga titles, one Copa del Rey, four Spanish Super Cups, three European Super Cups and four Club World Cups at Madrid.
The captain took his tally to 82 goals
Sports1 day ago
Hasaranga took 4-33 in his four overs of wily leg-spin after Sri Lankan batters had once again failed to fire
Sports1 day ago
Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Rodolfo Arruabarrena say now is the time to build for the future
Sports1 day ago
The Men in Blue are on a 12-match winning streak and they can create an all-time record of winning 13 T20I games in a row
Sports1 day ago
The Indian opener suffers a groin injury
Sports1 day ago
A 3-0 win will lift the Babar Azam-led team to third from their current 10th place in the 13-team World Cup Super League
Sports2 days ago
Coach also would like to see him more in Test cricket
Sports2 days ago
Josh Hazlewood scalps four, while openers David Warner and Aaron Finch score half-centuries
Sports2 days ago