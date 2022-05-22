Manchester City win fourth Premier League in five years on final day

Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice with Rodri also on target

Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia (right) challenges Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. — AP

By Reuters/AFP Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 9:07 PM

Manchester City retained the Premier League title in the most dramatic of fashion as they hauled themselves back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals in the final 15 minutes.

Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola's men held off Liverpool's title charge to win the league by a point.

Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Pep Guardiola's side clinched the title with 93 points, to win their ninth major trophy since the Spaniard took over at the club in 2016.