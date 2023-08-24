Man City swoop for exciting Belgian winger Doku on £55.4m five-year contract

Harrison's mission to at last win a global 100m hurdles title remained firmly on courseas she coasted into the world final in Budapest
Manchester City signed Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from French club Rennes on a five-year deal on Thursday.
Doku, 21, will reportedly cost the European champions £55 million,
"This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally," Doku said in a City statement.
"Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.
"I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep (Guardiola) and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player," he added.
Doku scored 12 goals in 92 appearances for Rennes after making his breakthrough as a teenager with Anderlecht in his homeland.
He becomes City's third signing of the transfer window after midfielder Mateo Kovacic arrived for £25m from Chelsea and former RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol joined for £77m.
City's director of Football Txiki Begiristain believes Doku can develop into a "world class" attacking player under Guardiola's guidance.
"Jeremy is a very exciting young player and I'm so pleased he's joining us," he said.
"In terms of raw attributes, he has everything a winger needs. He has outstanding pace and he is exceptional in one-on-one situations."
The treble winners were in the market for a winger to replace the departed Riyad Mahrez, who joined Saudi side Al-Ahli.
City are also expected to add a midfielder before the window shuts on September 1 to cover the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to miss up to four months due to a hamstring injury.
Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze are reportedly targets after interest in West Ham's Lucas Paqueta collapsed due to a Football Association investigation into a possible breach of betting regulations by the Brazilian.
