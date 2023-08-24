Man City swoop for exciting Belgian winger Doku on £55.4m five-year contract

The 21-year-old striker scored 12 goals in 92 appearances for Rennes after making his breakthrough as a teenager with Anderlecht in his homeland

Jeremy Doku, who has 16 caps for Belgium, will wear the number 11 shirt for the champions. - AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 11:30 PM

Manchester City signed Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from French club Rennes on a five-year deal on Thursday.

Doku, 21, will reportedly cost the European champions £55 million,

"This is a great day for me, both personally and professionally," Doku said in a City statement.

"Manchester City are the best team in world football, so to be joining them is something very special for me and my family.

"I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do. Working with Pep (Guardiola) and his staff, and playing alongside these work-class players, will make me a much better player," he added.

Doku scored 12 goals in 92 appearances for Rennes after making his breakthrough as a teenager with Anderlecht in his homeland.

He becomes City's third signing of the transfer window after midfielder Mateo Kovacic arrived for £25m from Chelsea and former RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol joined for £77m.

City's director of Football Txiki Begiristain believes Doku can develop into a "world class" attacking player under Guardiola's guidance.

"Jeremy is a very exciting young player and I'm so pleased he's joining us," he said.

"In terms of raw attributes, he has everything a winger needs. He has outstanding pace and he is exceptional in one-on-one situations."

The treble winners were in the market for a winger to replace the departed Riyad Mahrez, who joined Saudi side Al-Ahli.

City are also expected to add a midfielder before the window shuts on September 1 to cover the absence of Kevin De Bruyne, who is set to miss up to four months due to a hamstring injury.

Wolves' Matheus Nunes and Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze are reportedly targets after interest in West Ham's Lucas Paqueta collapsed due to a Football Association investigation into a possible breach of betting regulations by the Brazilian.