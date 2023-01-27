Look: Cristiano Ronaldo gifted $780,000 Saudi Arabia-themed watch to celebrate Al Nassr move

The bespoke timepiece is set with over 300 Tsavorite stones – the most expensive of all garnets, and roughly 200 times more rare than emeralds

Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, the latest addition to Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr, has been gifted a watch worth a whopping $780,000 to celebrate the monumental move.

Ronaldo, who arrived at the Arab team earlier this month on a deal until 2025 estimated to be worth more than a mammoth 200 million euros ($216.34 million), made his grand debut in the Saudi Pro League earlier this week, having been banned for two games earlier due to disciplinary action taken against him by FA.

The unique, one-of-a-kind watch was gifted to him by Jacob & Co, for whom the Portuguese ace is a brand ambassador. The luxury watchmaker custom-made the Caviar Flyin Tourbillon for Ronaldo, who was seen wearing it on his way to Saudi Arabia for his debut, and it is not for sale.

While the watch appears to be set with emeralds, it is in fact set with over 300 Tsavorite stones – the most expensive of all garnets.

Tsavorites are roughly 200 times more rare than emeralds, and are also known for being highly durable. The bespoke timepiece's striking green facade pays a fitting homage to Saudi Arabian culture, and it even comes with a matching green leather strap.

It is the "most lavish tsavorite timepiece ever conceived", according to Jacob & Co. The 47-mm case is covered with 241 baguette-cut, invisibly-set green gems, with 130 more on the dial.

Along with watches, supercar enthusiast Ronaldo also has a taste for luxury vehicles, having recently been gifted a Rolls Royce convertible – complete with a red bow on top – by partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Al Nassr is positive that the Portuguese forward will finish his career with the club, and has not ruled out extending the striker's enormous deal, according to ESPN. By the time his contract expires in 2025, Ronaldo will be 40, and Al Nassr management thinks it is improbable that he will play elsewhere before hanging up his boots.

According to sources, the club has not ruled out giving Ronaldo an extension on his contract if he wants to keep playing.

