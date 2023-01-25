Did Cristiano Ronaldo marry Georgina Rodriguez in Saudi Arabia? Photo goes viral

After moving to the Saudi club Al Nassr early this month, the former Manchester United star has already played in two matches in Riyadh

Photo sources: Instagram

By Agencies Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 11:21 AM

Social media feeds were rife with rumours that football star Cristiano Ronaldo had 'finally married' his longtime girlfriend, Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, in a ceremony in Saudi Arabia.

A number of Netizens have been sharing this photo as 'proof':

However, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to call out the 'fake news'. It was actually a wedding photo of US pop star Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez that was manipulated to make it look like they were Ronaldo and Rodriguez.

As of January 25, there have been no official reports that football star has married model.

The photo was shared on Facebook on January 9, 2023, alongside a caption that reads: “Finally, Cristiano Ronaldo married his girlfriend Georgina. The wedding took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.”

Comments on the post suggested some users believed the photo was real -- with one replying, “That's awesome! Congratulations!”

Below is a screenshot comparison of the photo used in the false Facebook posts (left) and the photo published by filmifiles.com (right) in 2021:

The misinformation circulated online after the former Manchester United player moved to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr.

Following his move to Riyadh, international media outlets reported that Ronaldo and Rodriguez may be allowed to break the conservative Saudi Arabian law that prohibits unmarried individuals from living together.

(With inputs from AFP)

