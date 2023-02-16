Lionel Messi won't return to Barcelona: Father

The left-handed Warner scored one and 10 at Nagpur last week and has struggled for form since scoring 200 in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne
Lionel Messi's father and representative Jorge Messi said on Thursday it is unlikely his son will return to play for Barcelona.
The 35-year-old signed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2021 after the Catalan club were unable to renew his deal because of La Liga's financial fair play rules.
"I don't think so, the conditions aren't right," Jorge Messi told reporters at Barcelona airport.
He said he had not spoken to Barcelona president Joan Laporta about a deal and that Messi "has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain".
Messi's deal with PSG is set to expire in the summer and at present he has not agreed new terms.
"Life takes many turns," said Jorge Messi, when asked if he would like to see his son play for Barcelona again.
The Argentina forward, who won the World Cup in December, joined Barcelona as a 13 year old and became a club legend.
Messi won 35 trophies with Barcelona, scoring a record 672 goals in 778 games across all competitions.
ALSO READ:
The left-handed Warner scored one and 10 at Nagpur last week and has struggled for form since scoring 200 in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne
Some 13 years after his debut against a Ricky Ponting-led Australia side in Bangalore, Pujara will step out at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday to play his 100th against the familiar foes
The bespectacled 25-year-old, whose previous highest in T20 cricket was 43, clubbed 14 fours in her 68-ball innings
UAE lost to India 5-0, but teenager Dev Vishnu put up a big fight against world number six Lakshya Sen
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and 19-year-old Richa Ghosh put together an assured 72-run stand to carry them over them line
Asked about a possible equivalent in the golf world Woods said perhaps the record 82 US PGA Tour titles he shares with Sam Snead
RCB have build a strong team, acquiring 18 players, including some big names of women’s cricket like Smriti Mandhana, Australia’s Ellyse Perry and medium pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine, England skipper Heather Knight
Morocco finished fourth in Qatar after eliminating both Portugal and Spain in a giant killing run while Brazil were knocked out on post-match penalties in the last eight by Croatia