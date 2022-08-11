KL Rahul cleared to play, set to lead India in Zimbabwe

His wife seeks compensation for snapshots of his corpse that were circulated after the helicopter accident
KL Rahul passed fit and has been cleared to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe, the BCCI announced on Thursday.
Rahul will also lead the side with Shikhar Dhawan named vice-captain.
"The BCCI Medical Team has assessed KL Rahul and cleared him to play in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has appointed him the captain of the side and named Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy," the BCCI said.
SQUAD:
KL Rahul (C) Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wik), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
SCHEDULE:
August 18: 1st ODI
August 20: 2nd ODI
August 22: 3rd ODI
