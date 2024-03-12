Kim and Duffield qualify for dream-making Race to Georgia World final

Left to right: Mishall Alireza, winners KH Kim, Kevin Duffield and Maaz Bin Saad (Junior) along with Mohamed Solaimani, Deputy General Manager of Riyadh Golf Club at the Race to Georgia presentation - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 11:33 AM

Kevin Duffield and KH Kim won their respective divisions to qualify for the World Final of the Race to Georgia at Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia.

A field of 50 players from qualifying rounds in Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia assembled for the second Regional Final of the season.

Duffield, receiving nine shots, scored 36 Stableford points with the equivalent of a gross 81 to win by just one point.

Kim (17), scored the best of the day 39 points, to win Division B by five points.

Duffield and Kim will join the two qualifiers from last week’s UAE Regional Final at Montgomerie Golf Club for a ‘Bucket List’ prize which includes attending The 2024 Masters at Augusta for a practice round and also a tournament day as a Patron in addition to the World Final of the Race to Georgia.

The Junior Division was won by Maaz Bin Saad, with 34 points, who won a set of golf clubs.

Another highlight of the day was a hole in one on hole 8, by Talia Almusbahi, a young Saudi female – who plays at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club and receives a year’s supply of free pizza from tournament sponsor PAPA JOHNS.

Keith Watson, organiser of The Race to Georgia on behalf of REZA Hygiene, commented: “We have had another great day in our second Regional Final at Riyadh Golf Club.

“Congratulations to our two winners, they are both in for a treat of a prize. We are delighted to have the sanctioning of Golf Saudi for this event – and we were excited to see increased participation from Saudi Nationals during the Saudi Qualifiers around the country – both young and old as well as male and female.

“It is evident from events like the Race to Georgia Regional Final being held in Saudi for the first time – that there is a genuine increased interest in golf at all levels from all nationalities,” he added. :We look forward to seeing further growth and we are happy to play our part in Golf Saudi achieving their goals.”

The 2023 – 2024 Race to Georgia is organized by REZA Hygiene and has the following sponsors: Zahid Group, PAPA JOHNS, EMAAR Hospitality, dyson, Rezaroma and GOLFTEC.

Results

(Stableford Points)

Division A

K. Duffield 36.

Y. Majid 35.

KJ Lee 35.

Y. Le Falher 35.

Division B

KH Kim 39.

M. Almusbahi 34.

K. Amin 33.

M. Ovais 33.