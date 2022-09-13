Khanna appointed COO of Abu Dhabi T10

Leclerc finished 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen
The fastest and the most entertaining format of cricket — the Abu Dhabi T10 announced the appointment of Rajeev Khanna as the Chief Operating Officer for the upcoming season of the tournament, wherein he will be responsible for the overall management and the competition's operations.
Khanna, who is a former cricket player, has been a pioneer in the field of sports management. He has converted his passion for sports into a world-class career with tenures at some of the world's most exciting leagues such as the Indian Premier League, Pro Kabaddi League and International Tennis Premier League.
Khanna has been working in the IPL since 2009. He has served as the COO of Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals, vice president of Rajasthan Royals, and currently as a consultant for Rajasthan Royals. Through the years, he has been able to bring about phenomenal change in the ways of sports management at the highest stage.
Speaking about taking fresh guard, Khanna said: "The Abu Dhabi T10 is the most exhilarating cricket tournament in the world and therefore I am very excited to join the bandwagon as the COO of the competition. I will definitely look to ensure that the legacy of the tournament continues grow exponentially and becomes an even bigger attraction for the stars of the game in the future."
Meanwhile, Shaji Ul Mulk, chairman, T10 Sports Management said, “Rajeev Khanna has achieved great heights during his career and we are very excited to welcome him to the Abu Dhabi T10 family. I am sure that our tournament will benefit hugely from his experience and we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with him."
The Abu Dhabi T10 will be played held at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from November 23 to December 4.
The 19-year-old Spaniard triumphed 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-3 to become the youngest men's Grand Slam finalist since compatriot Rafael Nadal captured the first of his 22 Slams at the 2005 French Open
Sussex seamer Robinson took 5-49 in 14 overs, his third five-wicket innings haul in 11 career Tests, as South Africa were dismissed for just 118
He says it is just the start and has a goal to progress and achieve great heights
The chasing teams have won six of the eight matches in Dubai in the tournament with the conditions heavily favouring the side batting second
The three-times F2 world champion was edged out by 0.320 seconds as Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi made a late surge to win the six-boat shoot-out
A Sri Lankan victory in Sunday’s final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium may not heal the lives of distressed people back home, but it will certain lift the morale of the stricken nation
It is a lead-in to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, which is being played in Abu Dhabi mid this month