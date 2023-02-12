Italian rider Borghini elated with UAE Tour Women victory

Her work ethic has remained the same despite earning a place on the Forbes’ list of 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world
Although Stage 4 of the UAE Tour Women did not deliver as much action as the previous stages, it nevertheless delivered a new champion in Elisa Longo Borghini of Italian cycling team Trek-Segafredo.
Charlotte Kool of Team DSM blitzed home to win the high-speed final sprint stage that took the peloton into the Abu Dhabi Breakwater.
UAE Team ADQ’s Chiara Consonni was third and Lorena Wiebes of the powerful Team SD Worx, finished fourth.
Borghini virtually set up the victory on the stage 3 mountain finish to Jebel Hafeet after she dominated her rivals in the company of childhood friend and lead-out rider Gaia Realini.
"I am very happy with this victory at the UAE Tour Women,” said the Italian star, who won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
“I am so proud of my team, we showed great togetherness here and are now confident for the rest of the season.
“This is a success for the whole team and now it is time for some celebrations with all the staff that helped me to achieve it!"
Charlotte Kool, who followed up her victory in Stage 1 by taking the final stage on Sunday, said: "The sprint was really hectic. I knew I had to be patient and wait for a gap to open up before I could launch my sprint.
“My team rode brilliantly every day here, I am very happy with our performances over the UAE Tour Women, we showed we are capable of achieving many nice things, and to finish it off like today is just a dream.”
Final results
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)
2 - Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo) at 7"
3 - Silvia Persico (UAE Team ADQ) at 1'18"
OFFICIAL JERSEYS
Red Jersey, General Classification: Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo)
Green Jersey, Points Classification: Charlotte Kool (Team DSM)
White Jersey, Young Rider Classification: Abu Dhabi 360 - Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo)
Black Jersey, Intermediate Sprint Classification: Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Canyon//Sram Racing)
PROVISIONAL STAGE 4 RESULT
1 - Charlotte Kool (Team DSM), 119km in 2h57’55”, average speed 40.131km/h
2 - Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) s.t.
3 - Lorena Wiebes (Team SD Worx) s.t.
