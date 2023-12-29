International Series returns in 2024 with an increased prize pool of $23m

Brooks Koepka (US) competing in the International Series - Oman at Al Mouj Golf, Muscat. - Supplied photo

Seven world-class destinations have been confirmed by The International Series as part of its ten-tournament schedule for the 2024 season.

Boasting an increased prize pool of $23 million, the pathway series to the LIV Golf League, sanctioned by the Asian Tour, will once again commence the year in Oman before making further return journeys to Hong Kong, Indonesia, Morocco, and Qatar.

The International Series is a series of men's professional golf tournaments played internationally, as part of the Asian Tour.

Following the announcement in November of the inaugural International Series Macau presented by Wynn, the $5 million PIF Saudi International powered by

SoftBank Investment Advisers has also been confirmed as a further addition to The International Series 2024 schedule.

Three further venues will be announced to complete the 10-event series that comprises the International Series, integrated into the Asian Tour schedule, with all tournaments carrying a minimum $2 million prize fund.

Rahul Singh, Head of The International Series said: “Competition to host International Series events has been high, with interest coming from around the globe as venues, destinations and stakeholders embrace the new competition and excitement that The International Series has brought since launching in 2022.

“We remain committed to our mission of enhancing opportunities for players around the world and an open player pathway into the LIV Golf League and are excited to add some marquee events to the schedule for 2024.

“This will be a landmark season for The International Series, and we continue to go from strength to strength,” Singh added. “We remain committed to providing a transparent player pathway that enables global golfers to compete in our tournaments and take an opportunity to play over the season for a place on the LIV Golf League.

“With our first confirmed dates for the season spanning the Arabian Gulf, China's southern coast, southeast Asia and North Africa, the schedule underscores our commitment to being a truly International Series,” said Singh.

“Oman once again provides a fitting curtain raiser to the season, while Macau breaks new ground for us in a region that has a rich heritage of golf. By returning to Morocco for the first time since our inaugural season, we have compelling proof that our events are an attractive proposition to destinations with world-class golfing pedigree.”

The following tournaments are all confirmed for the 2024 Asian Tour calendar:

Schedule

International Series Oman | 22-25 February, $2 million

International Series Macau presented by Wynn | 14-17 March, $2 million

International Series Morocco | 04-07 July, $2 million

Indonesian Masters | 31 October-03 November, $2 million

International Series Qatar | 28 November-01 December, $2.5 million

Hong Kong Open | Dates TBC, $2 million

PIF Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers | Dates TBC, $5 million

LIV golf schedule

LIV Golf Mayakoba 02-04 February 2024

LIV Golf Las Vegas 08-10 February 2024

LIV Golf Saudi Arabia 01-03 March 2024

LIV Golf Hong Kong 08-10 March 2024

LIV Golf USA 05-07 April 2024

LIV Golf Adelaide 26-28 April 2024

LIV Golf Singapore 03-05 May 2024

LIV Golf Houston 07-09 June 2024

LIV Golf Nashville 21-23 June 2024

LIV Golf Andalucia 12-14 July 2024

LIV Golf UK 26-28 July 2024

LIV Golf Greenbrier 16-18 August 2024

