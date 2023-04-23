Injury blow for UAE Team Emirates star Pogacar

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar (left) shakes hands with Soudal Quick-Step's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel before the start of the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one day cycling event. — AFP

Remco Evenepoel won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege cycling classic on Sunday, retaining his title after his rival Tadej Pogacar of the UAE Team Emirates broke his wrist in an early fall.

Pogacar's fall robbed fans of a rare head-to-head with Evenepoel. The Slovenian will now undergo surgery to repair the fractures to his wrist.

"You never like to hear that horrible sound, see another rider fall," said Evenepoel, who fell into a ravine on the Tour of Lombardy in Italy three year ago, breaking his pelvis.

"The road was slippery, I send him my best wishes," Evenepoel said.

Pogacar's crash came 85km into the race and instead of remounting, the 24-year-old headed straight to the team car.

"It's a multiple fracture, so it'll be complicated for the surgery," said UAE Team Emirates director Mauro Gianetti.

"So we are crossing our fingers that he will recuperate quickly."

Pogacar is not scheduled to race again until the Tour de France in July.

Sunday's race took place in overcast and rainy conditions with blustery winds.

World champion Evenepoel broke away with 30km to go when Tom Pidcock refused an offer to work together.

Evenepoel shrugged, powered away and finished the 258km race in 6hrs 15min 49sec with Pidcock second 1min 06sec behind, outsprinting Santiago Sanchez in third.

The Soudal-Quick Step rider won the race last year in a similar manner.

"It's magnificent to win here again, above all in this beautiful jersey," said the 23-year-old Belgian, pointing at his world champion's rainbow striped jersey.