Fifa president Infantino says World Cup will be health 'benchmark' for global sporting events

The two-time major winner was a part of winning teams in 2015 in Germany and 2017 in Iowa
Sports18 hours ago
Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Thursday this year's World Cup finals in Qatar will become a "benchmark" for holding future global sporting events during a health crisis.
The Qatari organisers of the 32 nation event that starts November 21 and runs till December 18 said they are "cautiously optimistic" it will be the first mass gathering of sports fans for a global sports event since the coronavirus pandemic erupted two years ago.
Spectators have largely been forbidden from attending last year's Tokyo Summer Olympics — save for a few events outside the Japanese capital — and the ongoing Winter Olympics in China.
Fifa announced this week that requests have been made for 17 million tickets for the first World Cup in the Arab region and sought to reassure fans about safety measures during an online health conference organised by the Qatar authorities.
Football has a duty "to make sure this not only the best World Cup ever but also the healthiest World Cup ever," Infantino said in a recorded statement for the event.
He added that the health and security standards will be "a benchmark for future sporting events of this scale."
The same message was given by World Health Organisation director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who highlighted the "unique challenges" faced by organisers because of the pandemic.
WHO has been working with the Qatar government on health security, infectious diseases, food safety, co-ordination and communication during the World Cup.
"The lessons learned from Qatar's experience in this World Cup will help us all in designing health and safety measures for other large scale events," Tedros added.
Neither Fifa nor the Qatar organisers, who have spent billions of dollars preparing for the event, have said what would happen if a new coronavirus wave threatens the event.
But Hassan Al Thawadi, director general of the government's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said: "While the pandemic is still very much here with us, we can now see real light at the end of the tunnel.
"In our eyes, the pandemic has given Qatar 2022 a new significance. Our World Cup may well be the first time that the world can properly come together to celebrate its passion for football.
"We are cautiously optimistic that we may be the country that hosts the first true gathering of global fans since the start of the crisis," added Thawadi.
The two-time major winner was a part of winning teams in 2015 in Germany and 2017 in Iowa
Sports18 hours ago
The fast bowler returns career-best figures of 4-12
Sports18 hours ago
He has punched his way to 31 explosive victories from 32 fights to earn himself the accolade of the No.1 heavyweight fighter in the world
Sports19 hours ago
The optical tracking system was first tested at last year's Arab Cup in Qatar, and the ultimate goal is for it to be fully in use for the World Cup in the Gulf state later this year
Sports20 hours ago
The France international has been widely condemned after a video emerged of him dropping, kicking and slapping the animal
Sports20 hours ago
The 20-year-old had won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship last week
Sports20 hours ago
The pair won the Serie A title together last season with Inter Milan
Sports20 hours ago
Justin Langer quit on Saturday after declining a six-month contract extension
Sports21 hours ago