India's Ravindra Jadeja reaches milestone

Captain CP Rizwan's knock goes in vain
India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday became the second fastest player and fastest Indian to bring 250 wickets, 2500 Test runs milestone.
Jajeja achieved this feat in the 46th over of Australia's inning during the second Test match when KL Rahul took a one-handed stunner to remove batter Usman Khawaja to bag his 250th Test wicket.
Jadeja was able to reach the milestone in his 62nd Test match — three matches ahead of India legend Kapil Dev who did it in 65 games.
Overall, Jadeja bagged the second spot just behind England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham who achieved this milestone feat in just 55 matches.
The 34-year-old is the fourth Indian to reach the dual statistic milestone, joining Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev on the list. He ranks as the 14th player overall with 250 Test wickets and more than 2500 Test runs.
Arrested woman's lawyer claims the player was drunk, 'abused and manhandled' the social media influencer
The batsman will play his 100th Test on Friday
Two-time British Champion handler Charlie Appleby saddles a pair of redoubtable stayers in Siskany and Kemari
The International Cricket Council (ICC) apologised for briefly and "erroneously" listing India as number one
The left-handed Warner scored one and 10 at Nagpur last week and has struggled for form since scoring 200 in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Melbourne
Some 13 years after his debut against a Ricky Ponting-led Australia side in Bangalore, Pujara will step out at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday to play his 100th against the familiar foes
The bespectacled 25-year-old, whose previous highest in T20 cricket was 43, clubbed 14 fours in her 68-ball innings