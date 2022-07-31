Indian women restrict Pakistan to 99 at Commonwealth Games

Creates new Games record with 88kg in the snatch section
India's Sneha Rana and Radha Yadav took two wickets apiece as Pakistan were all out for 99 in the women's Twenty 20 match at the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Sunday.
Rana took two for 15, while Yadav picked two for 18.
Muneeba Ali top scored for Pakistan with 32 from 30 deliveries with three boundaries and a six.
Brief scores:
Pakistan: 99 all out in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32, Sneh Rana 2-15, Radha Yadav 2-18) vs India.
Toss: Pakistan
He lifted 269kg to be India's second weightlifter to clinch a medal
Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar won a silver medal
For the first time in history, the South Asian nation has been hosting this prestigious event
The Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with a record number of countries in action
Vicini made his Davis Cup debut in 1993 against Slovenia, which was also the first tie in the men’s team event for San Marino
Heading into Saturday's curtain raiser to the Premier League season, the pressure is on Haaland and Nunez to provide evidence they can justify their hefty price tags over the coming months
Captain Rohit Sharma scored a half-century and Dinesh Karthik played a neat cameo as India posted 190-6