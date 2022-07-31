Indian women restrict Pakistan to 99 at Commonwealth Games

Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav take two wickets apiece

India's Sneh Rana (right) celebrates after taking a return catch off Pakistan's Muneeba Ali Siddiqui during the Twenty 20 match at the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Sunday. — AFP

Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022

India's Sneha Rana and Radha Yadav took two wickets apiece as Pakistan were all out for 99 in the women's Twenty 20 match at the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Sunday.

Rana took two for 15, while Yadav picked two for 18.

Muneeba Ali top scored for Pakistan with 32 from 30 deliveries with three boundaries and a six.

Brief scores:

Pakistan: 99 all out in 18 overs (Muneeba Ali 32, Sneh Rana 2-15, Radha Yadav 2-18) vs India.

Toss: Pakistan