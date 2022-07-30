UAE

Indian weightlifter Poojary wins bronze at Commonwealth Games

He lifted 269kg to be India's second weightlifter to clinch a medal

By PTI

Published: Sat 30 Jul 2022, 5:15 PM

Indian Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinched a bronze medal in the men's 61kg category at the Commonwealth Games, adding to the country's tally in Birmingham on Saturday.

Gururaja, a sliver medallist at the 2018 CWG at Gold Coast, lifted a total of 269kg (118kg+151kg) to finish in third place.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

It was India's second medal at the ongoing edition of the Games after Sanket Sagar won a silver in the men's 55kg category.

