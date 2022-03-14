India thrash Sri Lanka in day-night Test to sweep series 2-0

India's R Ashwin celebrates with teammates after dismissing Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the third day of the second Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. — PTI

By AFP/Reuters Published: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 4:42 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Mar 2022, 4:43 PM

Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah shared seven wickets between them as India thrashed Sri Lanka by 238 runs inside three days in the pink ball Test to sweep the series 2-0 on Monday.

Chasing 447 for victory, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 208 during the second session in Bengaluru after skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's valiant 107.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 4-55 while Jasprit Bumrah, who picked up five wickets in the first innings, took three wickets.

The tourists, who went down in the opening Test by an innings and 222 runs in three days, suffered a total whitewash after they lost the preceding Twenty20 series 3-0.