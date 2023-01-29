India beat England to clinch Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup

The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals
India Under-19 women came up with a brilliant performance to clinch the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday.
India defeated England comprehensively by 7 wickets in the final in Potchefstroom to end their wait for a women’s world title.
Put into bat, England folded up fore 68 in 17.1 overs after fine bowling efforts by Titas Sadhu, Parshavi Chopra and Archana Devi, who took two wickets each.
India then overhauled the modest target in 14 overs with Soumya Tiwari remaining not out on 24. Gongadi Trisha too made 24 after opener and captain Shafali Verma had scored 15.
Brief scores
India Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 7 wickets
England Under-19: 68 all out in 17.1 overs (Ryana MacDonald-Gay 19; Titas Sadhu 2-6, Parshavi Chopra 2-13, Archana Devi 2-17)
India Under-19: 69-3 in 14 overs (Soumya Tiwari 24 not out, Gongadi Trisha 24, Shafali Verma 15)
Player of the Match: Titas Sadhu (India Under-19)
Player of the Tournament: Grace Scrivens (England Under-19)
The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals
Did you know Indian sports are littered with sexual harassment cases across disciplines?
The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Olympic champions will be in action in Sharjah ahead of crucial Road to Paris Olympic qualifiers
The IPL-style T20 league in the UAE has drawn some of the biggest names in cricket. Would you like to catch the action live?
Vitidsarn ended Viktor Axelsen juggernaut to win the men's singles title
The Portuguese had served out the two-match ban in the Saudi Pro League and sat out the games against Al Ta'ee and Al-Shabab
MI Emirates have won all their three games, while the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost all five of their matches