India beat England to clinch Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup

The India Under-19 women's team celebrate after winning the title. — BCCI Twitter

by James Jose Published: Sun 29 Jan 2023, 7:39 PM

India Under-19 women came up with a brilliant performance to clinch the inaugural ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa on Sunday.

India defeated England comprehensively by 7 wickets in the final in Potchefstroom to end their wait for a women’s world title.

Put into bat, England folded up fore 68 in 17.1 overs after fine bowling efforts by Titas Sadhu, Parshavi Chopra and Archana Devi, who took two wickets each.

India then overhauled the modest target in 14 overs with Soumya Tiwari remaining not out on 24. Gongadi Trisha too made 24 after opener and captain Shafali Verma had scored 15.

Brief scores

India Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 7 wickets

England Under-19: 68 all out in 17.1 overs (Ryana MacDonald-Gay 19; Titas Sadhu 2-6, Parshavi Chopra 2-13, Archana Devi 2-17)

India Under-19: 69-3 in 14 overs (Soumya Tiwari 24 not out, Gongadi Trisha 24, Shafali Verma 15)

Player of the Match: Titas Sadhu (India Under-19)

Player of the Tournament: Grace Scrivens (England Under-19)