Classic battle on the cards in Al Quoz Sprint

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 6:58 PM

Like the 100 meters dash in the Olympics, the Al Quoz Sprint, sponsored by Azizi Developments, generates massive excitement given a full field and the shortest distance of the night – 1,200 meters.

With 15 high-quality sprinters in view – Bhupat Seemar’s Logo Hunter was a late withdrawal – all eyes will be on an expected fight between Al Suhail and Al Dasim.

Godolphin’s six-year-old Al Suhail, trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick, is coming off back-to-back wins in Meydan, and will be a strong contender. The son of Dubawi has got six wins, and seven place finish in his 19 career starts, and comes into the Dubai World Cup night in fine form.

In Ras Al Khor over seven furlongs on Super Saturday night, he quietly tracked the leaders before bursting ahead over the last 300 meters and winning by an impressive margin of four lengths over Sam Donato.

In the first week of January, in Al Fahidi Fort race over the same distance, he had performed in almost similar fashion and took the lead over the last 100 meters and won by four lengths again.

Appleby was pleased with what he has seen so far with Al Suhail.

“As we have known with the sprinters, the older they get, the stronger they get. The most important thing with him is getting him into a good racing mind and that's where he is on the back of two nice wins here. He’s in great shape and he thinks he’s King Kong,” said Appleby.

In his final prep outing on Friday, Al Dasim continued to please trainer George Boughey.

The Kuwaiti horse has won his last five starts, which includes three in Meydan at similar distance as Al Quoz Sprint. All three Meydan wins were by two-and-a-quarter lengths and more.

Boughey said trackside after his Friday spin: “It was nice to get a good draw last night (eighth) with the pace seemingly on the right side, so he’s in great shape.

“He’s a very straightforward horse to train. Ryan King, who has ridden him all winter, couldn’t be happier with him and it makes my job very easy when you’ve got a sound horse who likes the straight six at Meydan really.”

Flaming Rib took an almost five-month after a disappointing eighth place at Ascot in a Gr3 race, but came out in good shape when he won the Dukhan Sprint over six furlongs in Doha last month.

Trainer Hugo Palmer said: “We’re really happy with him. This is only his second international trip, but he seems to thrive on the flights. He returned home to Manor House from Qatar and he was heavier than he was when he left 10 days earlier! He just really seems to do well and he’s come off the plane great out here as well.

“We're really pleased with the draw (Stall 12). His Group 1 form from England last year puts him right there with a chance and his draw gives him a chance.”

Al Quoz Sprint

Turf: 1,200 metres

Purse $1,500,000

KT PICKS

Al Suhail

Al Dasim is in fine form as well, but Charlie Appleby and William Buick is a formidable combination in Meydan and might just edge it for Al Suhail.

Dark Horse

Flaming Rib

The 4yo son of Ribchester is showing the form of 2021 when he won five races in the UK with his clinical performance in Doha recently.

Quotes

Charlie Appleby/Al Suhail

“The most important thing with him is getting him into a good racing mind and that's where he is on the back of two nice wins”

George Boughey/Al Dasim

“He’s a very straightforward horse to train. Ryan King, who has ridden him all winter, couldn’t be happier with him”