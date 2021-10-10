Hamilton fastest but Bottas takes pole in Turkey

The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
Lewis Hamilton qualified quickest for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday but a 10-place grid penalty for the Formula One championship leader meant Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas took pole position.
Hamilton’s title rival Max Verstappen, two points behind the Briton with seven races remaining, qualified third for Red Bull and will join Bottas on the front row at Istanbul Park on Sunday.
The pole was a first since Portugal in May for Bottas, and the 18th of his career, but Hamilton was fastest in every phase of qualifying after taking the hit for a new engine that exceeded his season’s allocation.
“Tomorrow is going to be difficult but I’ll give it everything,” said Britain’s seven times world champion Hamilton of the task ahead.
“We’ve got the long straight down the back, we’ll see what we can do. Hopefully we can give the fans here a good race.”
Verstappen took a grid penalty at the previous race in Russia and finished second after starting at the back of the field, his progress helped after late rain caused problems for others.
Mercedes will be looking to Bottas, who is leaving the team for Alfa Romeo at the end of the season, to keep Verstappen behind him while Hamilton sets about fighting through from 11th.
The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
England and the West Indies face off in the second match of the tournament’s main phase on Saturday evening
Sports4 days ago
They join Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 12s
Sports4 days ago
Due to fixture complexities in next season’s English cricket schedule, the match will now take place at Edgbaston from July 1
Sports4 days ago
The bio-bubbles have been set up in nine hotels — seven in Dubai and five in Abu Dhabi
Sports4 days ago
They scored an eight-wicket win over the co-hosts
Sports5 days ago
All-rounder smashed 46 and had bowling figures of 4-9
Sports5 days ago
Former Indian opener played his part in many an epic duel between the two countries at the iconic Stadium
Sports5 days ago