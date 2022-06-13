Haaland 'proud' to make Man City move

Taking advantage of a docile pitch and lacklustre England bowling, Mitchell pummelled his way to his highest Test score
Erling Haaland said his transfer to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund is a “great move” for his career as the Norwegian aims to fire the Premier League champions to more silverware.
City announced last month they had beaten off competition from Europe’s top clubs to agree a deal with the German giants after triggering Haaland’s reported £51 million ($63 million) release clause.
The 21-year-old’s move was officially completed on Monday with Haaland penning a five-year contract to follow in the footsteps of his father Alfie Inge Haaland, who played for City between 2000 and 2003.
“This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons,” said Haaland.
“I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season.”
The arrival of one of world football’s biggest talents end City’s search for a specialist striker to succeed Sergio Aguero, who left the club last year.
City’s attempt to sign England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham fell short last summer, but Pep Guardiola’s men still had enough to pip Liverpool by a point to win a fourth Premier League title in five seasons.
However, the English champions again failed in their bid to win the Champions League for the first time, losing a dramatic semi-final to Real Madrid 6-5 on aggregate.
Haaland has scored 23 goals in 19 Champions League appearances for Dortmund and RB Salzburg and will be expected to get City over the line when it matters most in Europe.
“There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions,” he added.
“You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.”
Haaland had almost his pick of Europe’s top clubs thanks to a buyout clause below his market value and a stunning record of 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund.
He rejected Manchester United’s advances when moving from Salzburg to Dortmund in January 2020 and his decision to choose the Etihad as his destination is a coup for City’s rising status.
“His rise has been remarkable, but he is still only 21. His best years are ahead of him, and we are confident he can get even better working with Pep,” said City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain.
“He is a huge talent and has been one of the best strikers in Europe over the last few seasons.
“His goalscoring record is exceptional and his performances at Borussia Dortmund and in the Champions League in particular have proved he can succeed at the highest level.”
