Gurbaz says good start helped Dubai Capitals’ outplay Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Jake Fraser-McGurk in action during the ILT20. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 26 Jan 2024, 8:25 PM

Dubai Capitals’ top-order batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Jake Fraser-McGurk powered their team to another victory in the DP World ILT20 Season 2 as they defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

An aggressive Capitals comfortably chased down a target of 183 in 16.1 overs, for the loss of four wickets.

Speaking after the game, the Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Gurbaz said: “Having lost the last game, coming back like that makes everybody in the team happy. I'm happy with my performance as well, but the team performed well as a unit too.

“The team needed a good start, and that is something I have been working on. We have been playing some very good cricket and that is being reflected in our results now.”

Rahmanullah Gurbaz . - Supplied photo

Gurbaz’s partnership with youngster Fraser-McGurk was crucial to their win, and the opener was all praise for the Australian.

“Jake is a very good cricketer. We had a great partnership in two of the three games we have played in the ILT20. Our perfect start set the tone for the run chase,” he said.

Gurbaz also gave an insight into the role of an opener in the team, and how important it is to give their side a great start to the innings.

“As an opening batter, we always complain about the new ball. But I believe in myself and my strengths as a batter,” he said. “I always look to give my team the best possible positive start because that's my role in this side. I've been doing well and I hope to continue in the same manner,” shared the 22-year-old star.”

ALSO READ

Meanwhile, the win propelled the GMR Sports-owned side to second place on the points table. Their next challenge will see them face the Gulf Giants at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday, January 27.