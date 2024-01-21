ILT20: Knights impress Shah Rukh Khan with big win over Vipers

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders' Andries Gous plays a shot during the match against Desert Viper at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. — Photos by Neeraj Murali

Published: Sun 21 Jan 2024, 8:56 PM

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders skipper Sunil Narine was delighted after his team's comprehensive six-wicket win over Desert Vipers in ILT20 with Bollywood superstar and team owner, Shah Rukh Khan, watching from the stands at the majestic Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

South Africa’s wicketkeeper-batsman Andries Gous hit an unbeaten 95 runs off 50 balls to lead Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a sensational win.

Gous hit five boundaries and seven sixes to enthral the large Sunday crowd and his team owner Shah Rukh Khan.

His 85 runs partnership in 47 balls for the second wicket with Michael-Kyle Pepper (36), and his 71 runs stand in 43 balls for the fourth wicket with Laurie Evans (21) ensured his team an easy win with 14 balls to spare.

Earlier, Knight Riders restricted Desert Vipers to a gettable 164 for 8 through some tight bowling led by their skipper Narine (2 for 23) and Ali Khan’s fine death-over spell, bagging 3 for 29.

Adam Hose top scored with 45 runs off 30 balls after his skipper Colin Munro hit a quick 22 in 12 balls. Vipers would not have crossed the 150 mark if not for Wanindu Hasaranga (24) and Hose’s 57 runs partnership off 40 balls for the fourth wicket.

“It is good to get off to a winning start. Ali (Khan) bowled well and the way the batters batted was good. The manner in which Gous played was brilliant," skipper Narine said.

"When the ‘Big Boss’ (Shah Rukh Khan) is there, you want to win. He doesn’t come for many games. Chasing down that total gives us huge encouragement.”

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates the win against Desert Vipers.

Gous is hoping to play for the US team in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup following his stunning knock for the Knight Riders.

“I think this innings will be right up there among my best as they've got an extremely good bowling attack. Very special feeling tonight," he said.

"I have grown up in Bloemfontein but am now based out of USA, in Dallas Texas. It's been a great experience being a part of this squad and they're one of the most successful IPL franchises (Kolkata Knight Riders).

"I hope that I can play the World Cup for USA in the coming days and we will have to see as to how that plays out.”

Meanwhile, Colin Munro, skipper of Desert Vipers, was disappointed with the result.

“I thought we were probably 20 short, had we got 180, it would have been a different story," he said.

"Ali Khan bowled really well in the death. A new strip, it’s a chasing ground. Little bit two-paced, got better to bat on with the older ball.”

He then went on to sportingly hail Gous’s knock.

"Gous targeted the short side of the boundary and got a lot of sixes. Credit to him, he played really well,” Munro said.

Brief scores:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Desert Vipers by six wickets.

Desert Vipers 164 for 8 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 22, Adam Hose 45, Wanindu Hasaranga 24; Sunil Narine 2 for 23, Ali Khan 3 for 29) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 166 for 4 in 17.4 overs (Andries Gous 95*, Michael-Kyle Pepper 36, Laurie Evans 21; Tymal Mills 2 for 21)

Player of the match: Andries Gous