Großschartner joins UAE Team Emirates

By Team KT Published: Thu 11 Aug 2022, 12:18 AM

Felix Großschartner has put pen to paper on a deal which will see him in the colours of UAE Team Emirates next season, with the new contract running until the end of 2024.

The 28-year old climber is the current Austrian road race and time-trial champion and holds six professional victories to his name.

Großschartner: “I‘m excited to join UAE team Emirates and I am looking forward to the challenges in the future. It is one of the best teams in the world and I am happy to be a part of it. I am sure that my qualities as a rider are an asset to the team and that I will help to achieve good results.”

Mauro Gianetti (CEO & Team Principal) : “Felix is a very talented rider and we are thrilled to welcome him to the team.We are confident he can contribute his quality to working in a team role when called upon and also have some chances for himself. We’re very pleased to have him on board for the coming years as we continue to grow as a team.”