Goodall & Cuesta take the honours at UAE International Pairs qualifier

The two bottom-placed teams in the ILT20 fought tooth and nail to entertain a 13,000-strong crowd
The team of Michael Goodall (10) and Carmen Cuesta (22) shot 41 Stableford points to win the UAE International Pairs qualifier at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai.
The format was two-ball Betterball Stableford.
Goodall and Cuesta had nines of 18 and 23 points – with the equivalent of a net 66 between the winning duo.
This gave them a two-point victory from runners-up John White and Steven Gibson.
The top three pairs qualify for the UAE National Final on Saturday 9th March at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
A spokesman for the UAE International Pairs commented: “We have had another strong qualifying event at Trump International Golf Club – we thank everyone for their support.
“We encourage all golfers to support this initiative with a ‘Bucket List’ prize of representing the UAE in the World Final in Portugal.”
The winners of the UAE National Final will represent the UAE in the World Final of the Race to Obidos in Portugal at the end of 2024.
The next qualifier for the Race to Obidos will be held at The Els Club, Dubai, on Saturday 3rd February. For further information Visit: www.uae.internationalpairgolf.com
Results (Stableford Points)
Goodall & C. Cuesta 41.
White and S. Gibson 39.
Downes & A. Brocklebank 38.
ALSO READ
The two bottom-placed teams in the ILT20 fought tooth and nail to entertain a 13,000-strong crowd
First-round leader Seldon falters over final four holes to finish runner-up
‘I played some nice golf coming in and holed the right putts at the right time,' said the Dane
Anfield's faithful serenaded exiting Klopp to the tune of The Beatles' 'I Feel Fine'
Italian becomes the youngest player to win the Melbourne men's title since Novak Djokovic in 2008, earns praise from Italian PM
The bowler took seven wickets as the tourists won a Test Down Under for the first time since 1997
The tourists bounced back from a 190-run first-innings deficit to claim a 28-run victory in Hyderabad
UGC Tournament Director D’Souza believes the initiative will enhance the corporate golf scene in Dubai