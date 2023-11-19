Sanjuans top of the pile in UAE International Pairs qualifier

Winning Pair, the Sanjuan brothers: Jose and Jesus along with Men's Captain Chris Rossmeisl (right) and Vice-Captain Charles Parks (left) at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. - Supplied photo.

Published: Sun 19 Nov 2023, 7:58 PM

Jose Sanjuan (10) and Jesus Sanjuan (6) shot a betterball score of 44 Stableford points to win the UAE International Pairs – Abu Dhabi Golf Club Qualifier.

The Sanjuans had matching nines of 22 points on each half. Jose had a strong round and anchored the pair with a gross 79 with Jesus dovetailing when needed.

Runners-up was the pair of Julian Pope (15) and Alexander Pietzsch (13).who finished one point behind the winners.

Third place went to Men’s Captain Chris Rossmeisl (5) and Men’s Vice-Captain Charles Parks (7) on 41 points.

A field of 60 players competed in 30 pairs in a 1 pm shotgun start over the National Course, with men playing from the Black Tees and ladies playing from the Pink Tees.

The format of the International Pairs was a fourball betterball with three-quarter handicap allowance.

The top three pairings from the Abu Dhabi Golf Club Qualifier progress to the UAE Finals to be held again at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Saturday 9th March, 2024.

The prizes were presented by Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s Men’s Captain, Chris Rossmeisl.

The winning pair at the UAE National Finals goes on to represent the UAE at the World Final of the International Pairs - Race to Obidos event in November 2024 at Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucsso Resort in Portugal. It will be an all-expenses-paid trip.

The next Qualifying Round, Number 10 of the UAE International Pairs 2023 – 2024 Series is on Tuesday 9th January, 2024, at Montgomerie Golf Club, Dubai and is open to Lady Members of Montgomerie plus all lady golfers in the UAE holding an EGF Golf Handicap.

For further information on the UAE International Pairs, Visit www.uaeinternationalpairsgolf.com

Results

(Stableford)

J. A. G. Sanjuan (10) & J. G. Sanjuan (6) 44.

J. Pope (15) & A. Pietzsch (13) 43.

C. Parks (7) & C. Rossmeisl (5) 41.